UDINE. The honor of removing the veil that covered the statue of Carlo Sgorlon fell to the youngest of the family, the 14-year-old great-granddaughter Azzurra Sgorlon, while the emotion of finding the writer a stone’s throw from “his” library was shared by all present and then by the many passers-by who, waiting for the license plate, recognized him and stopped for a selfie.

A long applause greeted the work of the sculptor Calogero Condello commissioned by the Municipality to remember the intellectual from Friuli. «We felt it was right to dedicate a statue to Sgorlon – underlined the mayor Pietro Fontanini – who was a great novelist and wrote many books, some even in Friulian, through which he let his love for the land shine through. Sgorlon felt the roots of him and attended the Joppi library assiduously because he loved to read up before writing so he spent many hours reading and studying. He is a writer known all over the world who has won many prizes and awards and has contributed to making Friuli known too with his works. We – he added – are proud to remember him and I want to invite everyone to read his novels ».

The mayor and Viviana Rojatti and, on the right, a detail of the statue (Photoservice Petrussi)

Like Trieste with Saba and Joyce, or Gorizia with Michelstaedter, Udine also wanted to celebrate one of its “singers”. And it didn’t end there. The Municipality intends to create another life-size statue to commemorate pre Checo Placerean thus continuing on the path aimed at enhancing and getting to know the illustrious figures of Friuli’s culture and society. «The statue – announced the Councilor for Culture, Fabrizio Cigolot who wanted to dedicate the inauguration to the wife of the writer, Edda Agarinis who died last year – will find a place in Piazza XX Settembre where Pre Checo held his rallies».

Fontanini wanted to thank the Sgorlon family for donating a desk, chair, typewriter and many documents thanks to which his study was rebuilt in the library and recalled how the writer «has not always been loved by the institutions and by his Udine and we, today, proudly fill this void. Personally I was lucky enough to have him as a teacher and I remember him as a person of great culture, he could have gone to teach at any university and instead he chose to stay at Zanon with the boys, in his Friuli».

The former director of the library, Romano Vecchiet highlighted the great qualities of Sgorlon, «an author not always loved by critics and little celebrated who however is the only one to have won the Campiello and the Strega twice». The president of the Filologica, Federico Vicario then underlined the importance and duty of transmitting memory and made an appeal to encourage the reprinting of his books (the Morganti di Socchieve publishing house, informed Cigolot, has just acquired the rights of his works) while monsignor Luciano Nobile, parish priest of the Cathedral, told of when for 15 years he followed the parish of San Quirino where, every Saturday evening, Sgorlon attended mass with his family: «He gave me all his books, one also in Chinese which I obviously haven’t read, we talked a lot and when I left San Quirino he wrote in the parish leaflet that we had a similar idea of ​​God».

The sculptor Condello explained that he took inspiration for the statue from the photos received from the family: “I tried to reproduce his smile and after having read up on it I wanted to portray him in motion, heading towards the library”.

Condello’s work was chosen at the end of an online competition that saw 14 artists participate: with 329 preferences it was the fourth most voted. Then the commission (made up of Vecchiet, former director of the civic museums, Vania Gransinigh, responsible for the scientific coordination of the civic museums, and Franco Fabbro, professor at the University of Udine) identified the winner also taking into consideration the votes. The Municipality has allocated 34,000 euros for the construction of the statue.