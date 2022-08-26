On the afternoon of August 24, the city’s 2022 annual consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements and rural revitalization effectively connected the third promotion meeting was held. Feng Fangxi, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, attended and delivered a speech, and responsible comrades from relevant departments directly under the municipality attended.

Feng Fangxi emphasized that all counties, districts and relevant departments should firmly shoulder their political responsibilities, earnestly study and implement the province’s 2022 achievements in consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation and effectively link up with the spirit of the second promotion meeting of rural revitalization, pressurize and work hard, and defend We will firmly prevent the bottom line from returning to poverty and become poor, and continue to promote rural revitalization in an all-round way. It is necessary to make in-depth rectification, compare the problems reported by the provincial meeting, draw inferences from one case, pull out the list, prescribe the right medicine, rectify within a limited time, and use the rectification of problems to drive the overall work to improve quality and efficiency. It is necessary to highlight the key points, and continue to work hard to steadily increase the income of the masses, accurately carry out dynamic monitoring, and improve the satisfaction of the masses, so as to ensure effective results. To shoulder the responsibility, the main leaders of all departments at all levels must be good “helmsmen”, the leaders in charge must be good “chargers”, and the industry departments must focus on their own responsibilities, compact their responsibilities, and form a joint force. It is necessary to strictly supervise and supervise the inspection teams at the city and county levels to fully sink to the front line, adhere to real supervision and guidance, and strengthen the application of results, so that problems can be discovered and solved on the front line, and the hard-won achievements in poverty alleviation must be consolidated. Practical actions to meet the party’s 20 victories held.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each county set up branch venues.