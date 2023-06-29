The city’s cultivated land protection and food security work site meeting was held in Gutian-News-Ningde Channel of Southeast Net

The city’s cultivated land protection and food security work site meeting was held in Gutian

Liang Weixin made a speech, Zhang Yongning hosted

On the afternoon of June 28, the city’s cultivated land protection and food security work site meeting was held in Gutian County. Liang Weixin, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on farmland protection and food security, always keep in mind the “big country”, establish a big food concept, and protect farmland with higher standards and more practical measures and food security, accelerate the promotion of high-quality development of characteristic modern agriculture, ensure stable and increased grain production, farmers’ income increase steadily, and social stability and tranquility, and make new and greater contributions to writing the “Chapter of Ningde”. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Zhang Yongning presided over the event.

Liang Weixin pointed out——

The importance of food security to the development of Ningde is self-evident. During his work in Ningde, General Secretary Xi Jinping once pointed out that “a basic problem in getting rid of poverty in eastern Fujian is whether there is food in hand and how much food there is.” Grasp”. In recent years, Ningde has always insisted on stabilizing the area, output, and benefit, and specially introduced 7 measures to stabilize grain production, stabilize the price of agricultural materials to ensure grain production, and successfully completed various tasks assigned by the province.

Liang Weixin emphasized——

We must always keep in mind the “big country”, firmly abide by the “lifeline of the people”, vigorously inherit the important concepts and major practices of General Secretary Xi Jinping on food security work during his work in Ningde, and faithfully defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve ” The political height of “two maintenances”, keep the bottom line of food security, strictly implement the same responsibility of the party and the government for food security, carry out the “I have acres of land in Ningde” campaign, and fully grasp the tasks of grain sowing area and grain production implementation, and conscientiously do a good job in the rectification of inspection feedback issues, to ensure that the central government’s decisions and deployments on food safety are implemented in Ningde, and they are effective.

It is necessary to firmly establish a “big food concept”, properly handle the relationship between cultivated land protection and agricultural development, planting food crops and cash crops, develop and strengthen “one county, one industry”, and make overall plans for the “rice bag”, “vegetable basket” and “fruit plate” projects High-standard implementation of grain production policies, high-level implementation of the “eight one” project, high-quality improvement of two agriculture-related incomes, ensuring that food security and the development of characteristic modern agriculture are both correct and promoted.

We must always adhere to the “real change”, focus on promoting “normal and long-term effects”, take the rectification of inspection feedback issues as an important political task, further tighten compaction responsibilities, improve the supervision mechanism, and coordinate development needs to ensure a strict To the end, implement precise policies, and treat both symptoms and root causes, and demonstrate the responsibility of adhering to the red line of cultivated land protection with practical actions.

City leaders Wu Yunming and Bao Jiangsu participated. Deputy Mayor Ye Qifa reported the progress of the city’s cultivated land protection and food security work and deployed relevant work. Gutian County, Zherong County, and Fuding City made exchange speeches. Relevant departments directly under the municipal government, party committees of counties (cities, districts), and party working committees of Dongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone were mainly in charge.

In the morning of the same day, the participants went to Shanyang Town, Hetang Town and other places for on-the-spot inspections to learn more about Gutian’s food security, returning mushrooms to farmland, construction of photovoltaic mushroom sheds and grid-connected power generation, and integration and promotion of mine renovation, transformation and upgrading projects. (Mindong Daily reporter Zheng Yutong and Zheng Xiao)

