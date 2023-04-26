The city’s economic situation analysis meeting in the first quarter was held to enhance confidence and resolve to persist in learning and catching up with all efforts to achieve the annual development goals and tasks_Government News_Jiangmen People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui) On April 25, the city’s first-quarter economic situation analysis meeting was held to comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong, and earnestly implement the spirit of the provincial party committee , the work deployment of the provincial government and the work requirements of the municipal party committee, analyze and judge the economic operation of our city in the first quarter, and study and deploy the next economic work. Mayor Wu Xiaohui attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Since the beginning of this year, our city has anchored the primary task of high-quality development, and has done a solid job in stabilizing the economy and promoting development. The economic operation in the first quarter has achieved a good start, and most of the major economic indicators are higher than the average level of the province.

Wu Xiaohui emphasized that all departments at all levels must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions during his inspection of Guangdong, accurately grasp the current economic situation, adhere to problem orientation, make precise efforts, and catch up with others. Economic work achieved better results in the second quarter, and strived to achieve the annual development goals and tasks. First, we must make every effort to stabilize industrial operations. Based on the real economy, adhere to the manufacturing industry, sort out the existing industrial chain, implement the project access review mechanism in depth, optimize and improve the industrial structure and project quality; strengthen the forward-looking planning of the industry, and vigorously develop strategic emerging industries such as new energy storage. Second, we must actively expand effective investment. Make good use of special bonds and policy-based developmental financial instruments, promote the accelerated construction of projects under construction and the accelerated start of projects that have passed the meeting, focus on the construction of manufacturing projects, improve the infrastructure of large-scale industrial clusters, and open up a number of “dead ends”; Improve the level of service enterprises, support enterprises to increase technological transformation, increase capital and expand production. Third, we must accelerate the release of consumption potential. Strengthen the planning of cultural and tourism products, improve the reception capacity, and promote bulk consumption such as automobiles. Fourth, we must stabilize the fundamentals of foreign trade and foreign investment. Consolidate traditional markets such as Europe and the United States, actively expand emerging markets such as RCEP and the “Belt and Road Initiative”, and innovate ways to “go out” to attract investment, expand markets, and seize orders. Fifth, we must consolidate the good development momentum of the construction industry. Support the development of construction industry enterprises and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the construction industry. Sixth, we must do a good job in agricultural production. Resolutely complete the task of grain production, speed up the construction of high-standard farmland, vigorously build marine pastures, and orderly develop the under-forest economy; improve the quality and efficiency of rural industries, and develop and strengthen the village-level collective economy. Seventh, we must solidly do a good job in fiscal revenue and expenditure, strengthen the cultivation and consolidation of tax sources, and persist in living a “tight life”.

Wu Xiaohui requested that overall development and safety should be coordinated, major risks should be effectively prevented and resolved, the epidemic prevention and control in the new stage should not be relaxed, the “three defenses” and safe production work should be done seriously, and environmental pollution should be rectified heavily; more efforts should be made to assist enterprises to stabilize jobs , to ensure the overall stability of the employment situation. We must focus on stabilizing growth, promote investigation and research, change work style, speed up work pace, and win greater initiative for economic development throughout the year.

City leaders Liu Jie, Cuowang Ram, Zheng Xiaoyi, Zhou Peishan and Lin Jiansheng attended the meeting.