Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da) At about 8 pm on October 4th, Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, went to the General Duty Office of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government to preside over the city-wide epidemic prevention and control meeting. The video scheduling meeting of the control and Double Ninth Festival safety prevention work, in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements on “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, video viewing of the city’s main scenic spots, highway intersections, and urban trunks According to the real-time situation such as the road, connect the municipal emergency command center and the counties (cities, districts) to re-evaluate, re-deploy, and implement the current epidemic prevention and control and safety precautions for the Double Ninth Festival.

Wu Xiaohui emphasized that all departments at all levels should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, deeply understand the special importance and urgency of doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability during the National Day holiday, and further improve their political position, shoulder responsibilities, and With the sense of responsibility of “not being relieved at all times”, we will resolutely do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and safety precautions during the Double Ninth Festival, and take practical actions to welcome the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wu Xiaohui asked to go all out to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control. Resolutely regard fighting the local epidemic as soon as possible as the most prominent, important and urgent political task at present, insist on reviewing the analysis and judgment of risks, scientifically and accurately speed up the traceability of the epidemic, conduct in-depth and thorough nucleic acid screening, and comprehensively strengthen the management and control of epidemic-related risks. , to “encircle, scour, and extinguish” the local epidemic with fast control, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to guard the gate of “foreign defense input”, do a good job in the health management of people coming (returning) to the river by classification, improve the sensitivity of “sentry” monitoring and early warning, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control of students returning to school during holidays, and urge various units, All types of enterprises have strictly implemented epidemic prevention management measures for those returning to work, based on early and preventive measures, and resolutely guarded the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics.

Wu Xiaohui emphasized that it is necessary to build a safety line of defense strictly and meticulously. Strengthen the dynamic monitoring of forest fire risks and the management and control of wild fire sources, optimize the setting and management of forest fire prevention checkpoints, strengthen the inspection and rectification of forest fire risks, maintain the emergency state of the fire rescue team, and make a good reserve of rescue equipment and materials to ensure timely response to various emergencies. Happening. Do a good job in road traffic safety management, make preparations in advance for the peak holiday return trip, divert and divert traffic in a timely manner to ensure smooth passage, increase cruise inspections of ships in flight, and strictly prevent traffic accidents from happening on the water. Always tighten the string of production safety, strengthen the inspection and rectification of production safety and employee safety training for the resumption of work and production of enterprises, resolutely prevent the occurrence of major accidents, and spare no effort to protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

City leader Zheng Xiaoyi attended the meeting.