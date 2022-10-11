The city’s epidemic prevention and control group prevention and group control special class tour supervision and in-depth practice of the “three combinations” of township work and the “five-star” branch to create a normalized tour supervision and research work promotion meeting was held

Kaifeng Net News All-media reporter Ma Yan reported that on October 11, the city’s epidemic prevention and control group prevention and group control special class tour supervision and in-depth practice of the “three combinations” of township work and the “five-star” branch to create a normalized tour supervision and investigation work promotion meeting The meeting was held. Li Yong, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting. The leaders, deputy leaders and member units of each supervision team attended the meeting.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the city’s epidemic prevention and control video scheduling meeting, and read out the latest list of members of the supervision team. As for the normalized tour supervision work, the meeting emphasized that firstly, it is necessary to stand at the central and provincial levels, analyze the political nature of epidemic prevention and control and the establishment of “five-star” branches, the urgency of the situation, and the timeliness of supervision, and clarify why it is carried out. Tour supervision. Second, we must pay close attention to whether everyone shoulders the responsibility, whether everything is implemented, and effectively implement the epidemic prevention and control system and urban community prevention and control work guidelines, focus on the two key points of personnel reporting and management, and focus on the convenience of nucleic acid testing. With key points such as full coverage, management and control of teachers and students in school, site code application, and full nucleic acid coverage, know what the assigned supervisors do. Third, we must strengthen organizational leadership, adhere to the result orientation, and know how to do it. The supervision work is carried out without interruption around the clock. By looking for problems and catching typical examples, good cadres who dare to take responsibility are found; serious accountability for serious problems, ineffective performance of duties, and failure to advance work as required. Each steering group must be down-to-earth, conscientiously conscientious, and make positive contributions to welcoming the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.