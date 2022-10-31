Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Correspondent Zhao Keyi/Mo Xiaoqing) On October 30, after the video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the province ended, our city held a video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the city, and at the same time opened the city’s new crown pneumonia prevention and control leaders. The 105th meeting of the group (headquarters), in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of The current epidemic prevention and control work should be re-studied, re-deployed, and implemented again. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Wang Hongbin, Deputy Director of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, and the second-level Provincial Health and Health Commission Inspector Feng Huiqiang, CPPCC Party Secretary and Chairman Zhang Yuanxing, and Deputy Party Secretary and Deputy Director Yi Zhongqiang of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the current local epidemic situation in our city is characterized by multi-point distribution and multi-chain transmission. All departments at all levels in the city must strictly follow the important requirements of the CPC Central Committee on preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security, insist on putting epidemic prevention and control at the top of the list, insist on the people first, life first, and resolutely Implement the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, in accordance with the opinions of experts from the provincial steering group, make rapid progress, concentrate forces, and advance steadily, and pay close attention to “active defense, early detection, and rapid progress.” Disposal, anti-spill, and excellent service” work, to achieve social clearance as soon as possible, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. First, we must resolutely implement the latest work arrangements of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government. Unremittingly, pay close attention to the epidemic prevention and control work, resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, luck, and relaxation, and never allow mistakes, omissions, mistakes or negligence in any link. Second, we must adhere to the prevention of proliferation and spillover. Pay close attention to key places, important links, and key personnel, comprehensively improve the speed and quality of traceability work, quickly and accurately target people at risk such as close contact and sub-close contact, carry out nucleic acid screening with high efficiency and high quality, and speed up epidemic-related information push, epidemic-related information Personnel assignment and transcoding, etc., clear the bottom plate as soon as possible, remove risks, and make every effort to prevent the spread and spillover of the local epidemic. Third, we must concentrate our efforts to fight the local epidemic as soon as possible. Adhere to the city’s overall planning of resources and strength, and support Pengjiang and Heshan to quickly “encircle, drain, and extinguish” the epidemic. Heshan must consolidate the results of the previous stage of epidemic handling and fight the epidemic prevention and control battle. Strengthen regional investigations and do a good job in finishing the current round of the epidemic. Pengjiang must quickly and steadily do a good job of isolation and transshipment, strictly and meticulously do a good job in the grid management of the control area, and resolutely block the transmission chain. Other counties (cities, districts) where no epidemic has occurred should take the initiative to cooperate and support the regional assistance in local epidemic investigations, especially in schools, large and medium-sized enterprises, government agencies and institutions and other crowded places and eight special places. Special groups, resolutely prevent the occurrence of cluster epidemics. Fourth, we must weave a tight line of defense of “external defense input”. We will continue to do a good job of normalizing epidemic prevention and control, strengthen the health management of people returning to and return to the river from areas at risk of epidemics, maintain a high-pressure situation of “anti-smuggling and anti-smuggling”, strictly implement various measures to prevent and control the epidemic of fishing boats and fishermen, and effectively ensure The risk of epidemic importation is minimized. Fifth, we must be patient and meticulous in service guarantee work. Doing real and meticulous management and control of the living materials of the masses in the area, providing psychological counseling, comfort and care services to special groups such as inpatients and pregnant women, scientifically deploying the city’s medical service resources and strength, to ensure that patients in the area receive timely and proper care and care. Rescue. At the same time, strengthen publicity and guidance, unblock the channels for people’s appeals to reflect, actively respond to social concerns, and create a good atmosphere for the city to fight the epidemic together.

The meeting will be held in all counties (cities, districts) in the form of video and telephone conferences. City leaders Cai Dewei, Ling Chuanmao, Liu Jie, Chen Ji, Lin Guohua, Li Huiwen, Wu Guojie, Zhen Renwang, Zheng Xiaoyi, Zhou Peishan, Feng Xiaogang and Lai Yanfen attended the meeting.