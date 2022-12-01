The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held

Adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement twenty optimization measures, and continuously improve the scientific accuracy of epidemic prevention and control

Chen Anming and Wu Xiaohui participated

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On the afternoon of November 30, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held, and at the same time, the city’s new crown pneumonia prevention and control leading group (headquarters) 110th In the second meeting, earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, listen to reports on the city’s epidemic prevention and control and cold wave prevention work, conduct research and deployment on the current epidemic prevention and control work, and promote implementation. Chen Anming, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, mayor, and executive deputy commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that departments at all levels must earnestly unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. Rebound” general strategy, unswervingly adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, strengthen confidence in victory, maintain strategic determination, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement 20 optimization measures, and continuously improve the scientific nature of epidemic prevention and control Accurate, achieve the greatest prevention and control effect with the smallest cost, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. We must be soberly aware that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is not to relax prevention and control, let alone let go and “lie down”, but to adapt to the new situation of epidemic prevention and control and the new characteristics of new coronavirus mutations, highlight problem-oriented, effect-oriented, and better implement ” The important requirements that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe” have been implemented.

The meeting emphasized that all localities and departments should take more resolute and decisive measures to carry out prevention and control work earlier, more timely and more precisely based on the actual situation, based on prevention, early and fast. It is necessary to make full use of existing resources to improve the efficiency of prevention and control, control the key risks that should be controlled, and implement what should be implemented. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of the flow transfer team, improve the professional ability and efficiency of flow transfer, race against time, try to run ahead of the virus, quickly control the development of the epidemic, and do our best to reduce the impact on the lives and work of citizens. It is necessary to scientifically carry out nucleic acid testing, implement the main responsibilities of key industries, strengthen the health monitoring and management of risk positions and key personnel, and rely on standardized nucleic acid testing to detect epidemics earlier. It is necessary to speed up vaccination, adhere to the principle of “receiving as many vaccinations as possible”, optimize vaccination services, and refine science popularization work, especially strengthen vaccination for the elderly, and build a solid immune barrier for the whole people.

The meeting pointed out that affected by the strongest cold air since the beginning of winter this year, our city has experienced strong winds and cooling weather since November 30, and the lowest temperature can reach 10°C. We must attach great importance to cold wave prevention and response work, strengthen publicity and education on the safety of electricity, gas, and fire, actively prepare for disaster prevention and mitigation, and effectively prevent the impact of cold wave and windy weather on transportation, production and life, epidemic prevention and control, and facility agriculture. Effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property. Civil affairs departments at all levels must fully implement measures to protect against the cold in key institutions such as pensions, child welfare, and rescue management, pay close attention to special groups such as low-income groups and free residents, provide them with necessary cold-proof and warm-keeping materials, and increase the number of civil affairs service objects. Social assistance efforts have been made to ensure that people in need can survive the cold wave safely and warmly. All cabin hospitals, isolation places, nucleic acid testing points and other key locations should strengthen cold and windproof measures, and prepare cold-proof materials for epidemic prevention and isolation personnel to strictly prevent risk superposition.

The meeting was held in various counties (cities, districts) in the form of teleconference. City leaders Cai Dewei, Liu Jie, Chen Ji, Li Huiwen, Zheng Xiaoyi, Cao Yang, Lin Jiansheng, Feng Xiaogang and Lai Yanfen attended the meeting.