The city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held

Improve the unified ideological awareness of political positions to ensure that there is no large-scale rebound of the epidemic

Chen Anming hosted Wu Xiaohui Zhang Yuanxing Yi Zhongqiang participated

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On the afternoon of September 9, after the national and provincial video and telephone conferences on epidemic prevention and control work ended, Chen Anming, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting of the city-wide epidemic prevention and control work. The teleconference on epidemic prevention and control, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully implement the spirit of the national and provincial teleconferences, adhere to scientific precision, strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures, and efficiently Coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development to ensure that no large-scale rebound of the epidemic occurs during the Mid-Autumn Festival and after the holiday. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Zhang Yuanxing, Secretary and Chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee, and Yi Zhongqiang, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s party members and cadres should effectively improve their political position, unify their thinking and understanding, adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and guide the whole city to consciously unify actions to the Party Central Committee. , The State Council’s decision-making and deployment and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government have come up to ensure that the epidemic prevention and control work is carried out in detail. All departments at all levels in the city must adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, resolutely overcome paralysis, war-weariness, fluke mentality, and slack mentality, resolutely overcome problems such as lack of knowledge, lack of preparation, and lack of work, and act quickly with the spirit of waiting for the moment and taking action against every second. “Encircle, scour, and extinguish” the epidemic, strictly prevent the epidemic from running out of steam, and resolutely adhere to the bottom line that the epidemic will not rebound on a large scale after the Mid-Autumn Festival and the holidays.

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels in the city should fully implement the relevant national and provincial deployment requirements, strictly follow the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, strengthen and optimize prevention and control measures, and strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control work during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. First, we must concentrate our efforts to fight the local epidemic as soon as possible. Adhere to fast-tracking, continue to check and fill gaps, focus on key links in key areas, and use more accurate, faster, and more comprehensive flow screening to dig out and clean up all potential risks, and resolutely cut off the chain of epidemic transmission. Second, we must effectively strengthen the management of the safe and orderly flow of holiday personnel. Advocate the masses to celebrate the festival locally and reduce cross-city travel. Promote “on-the-ground inspection”, and provide convenient nucleic acid testing services for inter-provincial mobile personnel in accordance with the principle of “voluntary and free pick-up and go without restrictions on movement”. Hotels, hotels, scenic spots and other crowded places should check the passenger health code and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours. Third, we must strengthen epidemic prevention and control in key groups and places. Relevant departments at all levels should follow the requirements of “controlling the industry and managing prevention and control”, and implement the responsibilities of industry supervisors. We must pay close attention to schools, kindergartens, elderly care institutions, construction sites, large enterprises, farmers markets and other key places and special places to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, encrypt medical staff, staff in isolation places, express logistics, takeaway distribution, shopping malls and supermarkets, etc. The frequency of nucleic acid testing for high-risk post groups and key groups shall be fully implemented with active prevention and full coverage. Fourth, we must strengthen capacity building for epidemic prevention and control. According to the requirements of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, make preparations for traceability, nucleic acid testing, isolation sites, etc., strengthen the prevention and control training of community (village) cadres, grid workers, volunteers, etc., and further encrypt nucleic acids during holidays. Sampling circles to improve grassroots epidemic prevention and control capabilities. Fifth, we must vigorously strengthen policy publicity and guidance. Widely carry out anti-epidemic knowledge publicity, guide the public to establish the awareness that individuals are the first responsible person for their own health, guide citizens in medium and high-risk areas to strictly abide by the epidemic prevention and control policies, and be truly responsible for themselves and the society.

The meeting will be held in all counties (cities, districts) in the form of video and telephone conferences. Leading members of the city’s four teams attended the meeting in the main venue or branch venues.