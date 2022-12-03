Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On the evening of December 2, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held, and at the same time, the city’s new crown pneumonia prevention and control leading group (headquarters) 110th Three meetings, in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, implementation of the spirit of the provincial party committee’s main leadership instructions and the meeting spirit of the provincial party committee’s standing committee, listening to the report on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, and studying and deploying the next step Work. Chen Anming, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, mayor, and executive deputy commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting.

Chen Anming emphasized that at present, our city’s epidemic prevention and control is facing new situations and new tasks. We must effectively unify our thoughts and actions with the analysis, judgment, decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on epidemic prevention and control work, and implement the ninth edition of the epidemic prevention and control work in a complete, comprehensive and accurate manner. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, we will continue to optimize and improve the prevention and control measures, coordinate the connection and implementation of policies and measures, and achieve scientific prevention and control without following suit or wavering , Precise prevention and control to ensure the safety and stability of Jiangmen. First, we must resolutely guard the “foreign defense import” barrier. Based on active prevention and early detection, give full play to the role of grassroots smart grids, mobilize social forces such as volunteer “building chiefs”, carry out the health management of people who come (return) to Jiangxi from epidemic-related risk areas in a stable and orderly manner, and strictly implement community reporting, Prevention and control measures such as “check on the ground” and “three inspections and three nos in three days” put the responsibility on every family and every person. Second, we must firmly strengthen the construction of prevention and control capabilities. Adhere to fast control and quick control, and use technology to empower flow investigation and investigation work to achieve rapid investigation, accurate follow-up, scientific research and judgment, and effectively achieve “four responses and four efforts” to create conditions for “fast sealing and quick release”. Third, we must resolutely build a defense line for group defense and group control. Strengthen publicity and guidance, strengthen policy interpretation and popular science publicity, guide the public to fully realize that individuals are the first person responsible for their own health, and form a social atmosphere where everyone is responsible, everyone is responsible, and everyone is responsible. Summarize and promote convenient epidemic prevention measures such as grid management applets and “report code” entry into buildings, scientifically and reasonably set up convenient nucleic acid sampling points, and provide convenient and efficient services for the masses to implement personal protection measures. Fourth, we must “combine centralization and division” to strengthen organizational leadership. The city’s epidemic prevention and control working groups (special classes), and relevant departments at all levels should refine various prevention and control measures, and improve the emergency response plans for schools and enterprises as soon as possible. Relevant leaders at all levels should command from the front, activate grassroots grids and volunteer forces, and ensure that once an epidemic is discovered, it can be dealt with quickly and in place to prevent spread. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of the epidemic prevention reserve team, strengthen professional ability training, and accelerate the establishment of “two-line teams” to make sufficient preparations for effectively responding to changes in the epidemic situation.

Wu Xiaohui requested that the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan should be adhered to, twenty optimization measures should be implemented, scientific analysis and judgment should be adhered to, and optimized prevention and control measures should be systematically implemented in accordance with the latest deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, so as to firmly hold on to the goal of preventing large-scale epidemics from occurring. bottom line. It is necessary to reserve a certain number of nucleic acid sampling cabins (kiosks) to meet the daily needs of the masses for nucleic acid testing conveniently and quickly, and encourage families to bring their own antigen kits. It is necessary to speed up the immunization of the whole population, especially the elderly, optimize vaccination services, and build a solid immunity barrier for the whole people. It is necessary to improve the construction of the medical and health service system, promote the construction of “sentry points” such as fever clinics, and make a good reserve of therapeutic drugs and medical resources. It is necessary to implement the “arrival inspection” and follow-up measures for people coming (returning) to the Yangtze River from other places, optimize the health management measures for key groups such as truck drivers, and improve the epidemic response plans for key places such as urban villages, schools, and enterprises. It is necessary to increase the publicity of epidemic prevention and control knowledge, remind the general public to take personal protection at all times, wear masks when entering public places, cooperate with the implementation of prevention and control measures such as temperature measurement and scanning of venue codes, and maintain good hygiene habits.

The meeting was held in various counties (cities, districts) in the form of teleconference. City leaders Cai Dewei, Liu Jie, Li Huiwen, Zheng Xiaoyi, Lin Jiansheng, Feng Xiaogang and Lai Yanfen attended the meeting.