Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Zhao Keyi) On the afternoon of October 8, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements on “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely” , to carry out research, deployment and implementation of the current epidemic prevention and control work. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wu Xiaohui emphasized that all departments at all levels should unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, “encircle, scour, and extinguish” the local epidemic at the fastest speed, and make every effort to cut off the epidemic. The risk of spillover and transmission will be carried out in a safe and orderly manner to resume work, production and school after the holiday. First, we must improve our political position, clearly understand that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated, and effectively enhance the sense of urgency in our work. Taking the current epidemic prevention and control work as the most prominent, important and urgent political task, we must work hard to fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, and create a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress. Second, we must increase speed and efficiency, and eliminate local epidemics in a meticulous and swift manner. Do in-depth investigation and traceability, timely and comprehensively investigate risk points, and make every effort to eliminate hidden loopholes. Optimize the “collection, delivery, and inspection” process, carry out high-quality regional nucleic acid screening, and ensure that the key populations are listed and the bottom line is clear. Do a good job in guaranteeing people’s livelihood services in the temporarily controlled areas to minimize the impact on the production and operation of enterprises. Third, we must strictly guard against clinging, and build a solid line of defense of “external defense input”. Strengthen the health management of people coming (returning) to the Yangtze River in risk areas, urge the implementation of prevention and control measures such as active reporting, optimize the “on-the-ground inspection” service, further improve the setting of expressway service areas, logistics parks, and farmers’ market service areas, and add convenient nucleic acid service points. , to achieve fast inspection and fast screening. Strictly implement the closed-loop transfer, centralized isolation and other management and control measures of personnel in key areas, so as to ensure that the management is not delayed, missed, or taken away. Pay close attention to key areas and key links, strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures such as fishing boats, fishermen, and imported cold chain food, and severely crack down on illegal activities such as smuggling and smuggling. Fourth, we must make unremitting efforts to consolidate the achievements of “internal rebound prevention”. Consolidate the “quartet of responsibilities”, insist that the management of the industry must manage the prevention and control of the epidemic, effectively regulate the management of eight types of special places and key places such as shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and restaurants, and various agencies, enterprises and institutions must strictly control the internal epidemic prevention requirements, Be optimistic about your own door, take care of your own people, and promote the implementation of prevention and control measures. Give full play to the “outpost” role of medical institutions and pharmacies, strengthen monitoring and early warning, and achieve early detection, early warning, and early disposal. Strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures on campus. The measures are strong, the service is warm, and the life safety and physical and mental health of teachers and students are guarded with heart and emotion.

City leaders Liu Jie and Li Huiwen attended the meeting. The meeting will be held in all counties (cities, districts) in the form of video and telephone conferences.