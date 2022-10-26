Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On the afternoon of October 25th, after listening to the video scheduling meeting of the province’s epidemic prevention and control technology analysis, Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chief Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over immediately. The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video scheduling meeting and the city’s new crown pneumonia prevention and control leading group (headquarters) 103rd meeting, conscientiously implement the relevant deployment requirements of the provincial meeting, video link Heshan and various colleges and universities, and make good research and deployment Local epidemic disposal, college epidemic prevention and control, etc. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Feng Huiqiang, an expert of the Provincial Steering Group and a second-level inspector of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, and Zhuang Lecong, a second-level inspector of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, are in Heshan Branch. Attend the meeting.

Chen Anming thanked the experts of the provincial steering group for their careful guidance. He emphasized that the virus spread in this round of epidemic is highly concealed, spreads faster, and spreads at multiple points. The whole city must thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, and adhere to the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad and preventing rebounds from within” and “dynamic clearing” “The general policy is to cut off the chain of transmission with faster and stricter measures in accordance with the deployment arrangements of the provincial leaders and the expert opinions of the provincial steering group, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic. The first is to keep a clear head, deeply understand the severity and complexity of the current epidemic, resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, and luck, and concentrate on quickly “surrounding, draining, and extinguishing” the local epidemic. The second is to adhere to the problem orientation, dynamically adjust the delineation of the “three zones” according to the development of the epidemic, optimize and improve nucleic acid detection, flow traceability, coding and transcoding, etc., find hidden transmission chains, and ensure that risks can be contained and recovered. . The third is to strictly implement the risk area control measures, minimize the flow of social personnel, and resolutely prevent the spread of the Heshan epidemic. Fourth, on the basis of improving efficiency, we will conduct in-depth and permeation adjustment, and strictly prevent the spread of epidemic risks to schools, government agencies, and eight types of key special places. The fifth is to take the initiative to investigate the risk of imported epidemics. Counties (cities, districts) without epidemics should take the initiative to fight the epidemic prevention and control on the premise of supporting Heshan to prevent new epidemics from occurring. Sixth, the leaders of the linked cities should take the lead in order to strengthen the supervision and guidance of the contact counties (cities, districts) to ensure the detailed implementation of various prevention and control measures.

Chen Anming emphasized that schools are the key places for epidemic prevention and control. All colleges and universities in the city should further improve their ideological understanding, in accordance with the requirements of the Technical Plan for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Colleges and Universities (Sixth Edition), strengthen the investigation of the travel history of teachers, students, employees and co-residents, and strengthen the control of personnel movement in key epidemic-related areas. Supervise the implementation of outgoing reporting and hierarchical management, and strictly prevent the occurrence of clustered epidemics on campus. It is necessary to maintain close communication with the local party committees and governments, keep abreast of the development of the local epidemic situation, and continuously optimize the campus epidemic prevention and control measures according to the situation and minimize the impact of epidemic prevention and control on school teaching and living order. It is necessary to strengthen the closed-loop management of the campus, strictly control the offline gathering activities of students, strictly implement personal protective measures such as teachers, students, and logistics personnel, improve emergency plans, strengthen the reserves of prevention and control materials, isolation dormitories, etc., and improve the level of service guarantee. It is necessary to strengthen the health management of teachers, students and teaching assistants, do a good job in daily psychological counseling and public opinion monitoring, strengthen the comprehensive improvement of the surrounding environment of the campus, actively mobilize students to participate in social management affairs such as epidemic prevention and control, and build a safety barrier for campus epidemic prevention and control.

City leaders Cai Dewei, Ling Chuanmao, Liu Jie, Li Huiwen, Zheng Xiaoyi, Zhou Peishan, Feng Xiaogang and Lai Yanfen attended the meeting.