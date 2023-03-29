Home News The city’s fire safety warning video conference was held to prevent and resolve outstanding fire safety risks_Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal
News

The city’s fire safety warning video conference was held to prevent and resolve outstanding fire safety risks_Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

by admin

Jiangmen Daily News (Zhu Leilei Jiang Xiaoxuan) In order to further strengthen fire prevention and control work and comprehensively prevent and resolve outstanding fire safety risks, on March 27, the city’s fire safety warning video conference was held, and Liu Jie, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, attended the meeting and speak.

So far this year, the city’s fire rescue team has received 1,693 police reports, of which 860 were extinguished, and the fire caused no casualties, maintaining the basic stability of the social fire situation.

Liu Jie pointed out that all departments at all levels should quickly carry out fire safety inspections, improve supervision efficiency, and achieve the “three imperatives” of understanding fire risks, rectifying outstanding hidden dangers, and speeding up the construction of fire brigade stations; it is necessary to strengthen safety production in key industries , especially in key industries such as road transportation, water transportation, construction, hazardous chemicals, urban gas, industry and trade, special equipment, tourism, and large-scale mass activities, it is necessary to strengthen safety management and control throughout the entire chain of production operations; To do a good job in all kinds of prevention work during the flood season, all departments at all levels must base themselves on preventing major floods, fighting major dangers, and rescuing major disasters, quickly enter the state of duty, and do a good job in various tasks; do a good job in forest fire prevention work, and carry out targeted measures before and after the Ching Ming Festival. Folk fires such as burning incense candles and setting off firecrackers for mountain sacrifices have increased. After the beginning of spring, there has been an increase in production fires in forest areas, hot-fired construction operations, and agricultural fires such as burning field grass in forest areas and edge areas of forest areas. Do a good job in forest fire prevention work; make preparations for emergency rescue. All types of emergency rescue teams must maintain an emergency state to ensure that emergency rescue can be carried out as soon as possible in case of sudden danger or disaster.

See also  Wang Yi announced that the CCP has forgiven 23 debts from 17 countries

You may also like

Turkey presents the prototype of a new stealth...

Citizen Forum proposes improvements to the Loja Living...

The euphoria of the squad, prior to Libertadores

The Municipal Grain Storage Co., Ltd. held the...

Daniel Barenboim on the podium of the Maggio...

Thales Alenia Space will supply radar and optical...

Attack with explosives leaves six soldiers dead

RTI (Mediaset) and Meta, agreement to fight online...

Thales Alenia Space will supply radar and optical...

Nine soldiers dead leave an attack with explosives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy