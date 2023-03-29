Jiangmen Daily News (Zhu Leilei Jiang Xiaoxuan) In order to further strengthen fire prevention and control work and comprehensively prevent and resolve outstanding fire safety risks, on March 27, the city’s fire safety warning video conference was held, and Liu Jie, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, attended the meeting and speak.

So far this year, the city’s fire rescue team has received 1,693 police reports, of which 860 were extinguished, and the fire caused no casualties, maintaining the basic stability of the social fire situation.

Liu Jie pointed out that all departments at all levels should quickly carry out fire safety inspections, improve supervision efficiency, and achieve the “three imperatives” of understanding fire risks, rectifying outstanding hidden dangers, and speeding up the construction of fire brigade stations; it is necessary to strengthen safety production in key industries , especially in key industries such as road transportation, water transportation, construction, hazardous chemicals, urban gas, industry and trade, special equipment, tourism, and large-scale mass activities, it is necessary to strengthen safety management and control throughout the entire chain of production operations; To do a good job in all kinds of prevention work during the flood season, all departments at all levels must base themselves on preventing major floods, fighting major dangers, and rescuing major disasters, quickly enter the state of duty, and do a good job in various tasks; do a good job in forest fire prevention work, and carry out targeted measures before and after the Ching Ming Festival. Folk fires such as burning incense candles and setting off firecrackers for mountain sacrifices have increased. After the beginning of spring, there has been an increase in production fires in forest areas, hot-fired construction operations, and agricultural fires such as burning field grass in forest areas and edge areas of forest areas. Do a good job in forest fire prevention work; make preparations for emergency rescue. All types of emergency rescue teams must maintain an emergency state to ensure that emergency rescue can be carried out as soon as possible in case of sudden danger or disaster.