Xi’an News Network News In order to strengthen the food safety supervision of school canteens, strictly implement the main responsibility for food safety, and ensure the food safety of teachers and students, while the school self-inspection and the full coverage inspection of districts and counties (development zones), August 30-September On the 10th, the Municipal Education Bureau, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, the Municipal Health Commission, and the Municipal Urban Management Bureau formed 6 inspection teams to conduct special inspections on the city’s campus food safety.

Each inspection team focused on inspections of the previous self-inspection at all levels, the implementation of the main responsibility for food safety in schools, as well as the health management of employees, environmental sanitation, inspection of food raw materials, food samples for each meal, and cleaning, disinfection and cleaning of tableware and other foods. The implementation of safety regulations, checking whether the processing operations of relevant personnel are standardized, and reminding and training the school canteen food safety knowledge for school canteen leaders and practitioners on the spot, requiring to start from the “first day of school” and do a good job of personal hygiene , Standardize the operation of key links of food safety such as the hygiene requirements of school canteens and food storage hygiene. During the inspection process, the inspection team took strong measures to inspect, arrange, and rectify. In view of the existing problems and hidden dangers, the inspection team put forward rectification opinions on the spot, clarified the responsibility of special personnel, and paid close attention to the implementation of rectification.

In the next step, 4 departments including the Municipal Education Bureau and relevant functional departments of various districts, counties and development zones will continue to carry out normalized inspections of campus food safety, strictly control personnel, ensure food inspections, strengthen hygiene inspections, pay close attention to production inspections, and make every effort to ensure campus food safety. Safety, escort for the safety of teachers and students, so that parents can rest assured and the society is satisfied.

(Wang Yan, All Media Reporter of Xi’an Press)