The city’s guaranteed delivery building and urban and rural construction work conference was held

by admin
Release time: February 20, 2023 09:51Source: Hebi DailyViews:

On the morning of February 17, the city’s Baojiao Building and Urban and Rural Construction Work Conference was held. Vice Mayor Lin Hongjia attended and delivered a speech.

While fully affirming the achievements of last year’s work, Lin Hongjia said that all departments at all levels must recognize the situation, find the right position in the new development stage, seize policy opportunities, integrate resource elements, improve the quality of urban construction, and accumulate in the development of the industry. Kinetic energy makes the construction of a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era take shape, with both inside and outside. It is necessary to highlight the key points, improve the progress and use efficiency of funds allocation, accelerate the construction of guaranteed building projects, and ensure that the tasks of guaranteed delivery buildings are completed on time; strengthen the quality and efficiency of market supervision, implement policies to support the development of enterprises, and solidly promote the healthy development of the real estate industry and the construction industry; Focusing on the renovation of old residential areas, strengthening the sponge city industry, and increasing the construction of affordable housing, we will continue to consolidate the foundation of a demonstration city for high-quality development in the new era; we will take the opportunity of creating a national urban-rural integrated development pilot zone to comprehensively promote urban-rural integration; highlight key areas and key links, and keep the bottom line of safe production. It is necessary to improve the mechanism, establish front-line thinking, first-line standards, and first-line status, pay close attention to the detailed implementation of work, comprehensively improve work execution, work hard to open up new situations, and make new contributions to the construction of a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era.

