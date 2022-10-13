On the afternoon of October 12, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held to analyze and judge the current situation, and to re-arrange and redeploy the next epidemic prevention and control work. Mayor Guo Hao attended and delivered a speech, and city leaders Tian Kaisheng and Lin Hongjia attended.

Guo Hao emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and it is of great significance to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. All departments at all levels must adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, internal resistance” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, learn from experience and lessons, and in-depth search for ideological understanding, capacity building, responsibility implementation, implementation of prevention and control measures, etc. To further improve the normalized nucleic acid detection rate, improve the management level of isolation points, and consolidate the grassroots grid management capabilities. It is necessary to pay close attention to the people coming (returning) from key areas, strictly implement the three-day advance reporting system, and carefully implement prevention and control measures such as community reporting, nucleic acid testing, health monitoring, isolation control, etc. The defense line is real-time and accurate, and the bayonet defense line is connected in an orderly manner. It is necessary to continue to improve the “six rates” of normalized nucleic acid testing, full coverage of site codes, community reporting, monitoring of key personnel, electronic checkpoints, and assisted investigation, and consolidate the results of prevention and control with practical actions. It is necessary to strictly prevent and control the epidemic on campus, consolidate the main responsibility and territorial responsibility, allocate enough nucleic acid sampling points and personnel and materials, improve the prevention and control work plan and emergency plan, and implement the epidemic prevention and control measures in teaching, dining, accommodation, travel and other aspects. It is necessary to do a solid job of publicity for epidemic prevention and control, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, and guide the general public not to believe, spread or spread rumors. It is necessary to unswervingly embed epidemic prevention and control measures into the whole process of economic and social development in all fields, implement the whitelist system, coordinate the promotion of “two stability and one guarantee”, business environment, safe production and other work, and welcome the party’s leadership with excellent results. The Twenty Victory was held.

At the meeting, Tian Kaisheng made arrangements for the epidemic prevention and control work in Hebi City.