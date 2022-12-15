Home News The city’s new crown pneumonia medical treatment work video conference held
On December 13, the city’s new crown pneumonia medical treatment work video conference was held, and the deputy mayor Du Shaohua attended and spoke.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, accurately grasp the new situation and new tasks of current epidemic prevention and control, and implement the country’s “new ten” and “twenty” optimization measures. Prepare medical resources and personnel, improve medical treatment capabilities, and effectively protect the safety and health of the people.

Du Shaohua requested that the graded diagnosis and treatment service system should be improved and improved. Hospitals at all levels in the city should optimize the medical treatment process, strengthen the three-level linkage of urban and rural medical treatment, and form an effective treatment system. It is necessary to strengthen the preparation of medical resources, reserve sufficient medical drugs and other materials, increase the number of critically ill beds, strengthen the training of medical personnel, and continuously improve the hospital’s treatment capabilities. To treat patients by classification and classification, it is necessary to ensure the maintenance of the order of medical treatment for ordinary patients, and to ensure that patients who are positive for the new crown are treated in a timely manner. It is necessary to care for medical staff, take scientific protection, and do a good job in all aspects of protection. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of community hospitals, township health centers, and village clinics to meet the needs of urban and rural patients for medical treatment nearby to the greatest extent. It is necessary to give full play to the role of Internet hospitals, so that the general public can enjoy online diagnosis and treatment services without leaving home.(Jiujiang Daily all-media reporter Hong Yonglin)

