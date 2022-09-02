school started

Escort mode on

In recent days, primary and secondary schools across the city have opened one after another. All departments in Quanzhou have started the nursing model, making every effort to ensure the safe and smooth travel of teachers and students, standardizing the order of the city appearance around the campus, and giving teachers and students a “supreme package” for the opening of the school.

Quanzhou traffic police take “safety first lesson”

Yesterday morning, the public security traffic police from all over Quanzhou arrived at the school gate early to command the traffic around the campus in a standardized and orderly manner. Together with the school teachers and parent volunteers, they jointly maintained the traffic order around the campus.

In order to effectively improve the traffic safety awareness and self-protection ability of teachers and students, and prevent and reduce traffic accidents from the source, local public security traffic police departments organized police officers to bring traffic safety knowledge to major campuses within their jurisdictions, targeting different school age groups and different regions. , Different schools “teaching according to their aptitude”, carry out “the first lesson of school” traffic safety education, and comprehensively improve students’ awareness of traffic safety.

In order to strengthen the management and control of traffic order around the campus, the public security traffic police departments in Quanzhou have deployed police forces to carry out traffic violation persuasion and rectification activities for parents of students in the surrounding roads of the school to ensure the safety of students’ travel and traffic.

According to the traffic police, helmets are the last line of defense for cyclists. In the event of a traffic accident, people without helmets are more vulnerable than those with helmets. The traffic police reminded parents of students that in order to ensure driving safety and pick up and drop their children to and from school, please carry people according to regulations and prevent overcrowding. In addition, not only parents must wear helmets, but children must also wear helmets correctly when riding a bicycle with children, and must be one person per person.

Licheng strictly investigates mobile stalls around the school

The Licheng District Urban Management Bureau organized and carried out order rectification around the school and strictly inspected mobile stalls. According to reports, this rectification action is mainly aimed at out-of-scope business operations within 200 meters around kindergartens, large, medium and primary schools in the jurisdiction. Problems such as scribbled outdoor advertising (psoriasis). At the same time, strengthen the publicity of relevant laws and regulations such as the “Quanzhou City Appearance and Environmental Sanitation Management Regulations”.

During the rectification process, Licheng District Urban Management Bureau also took the initiative to connect with schools, deepen the “urban management + school” communication mechanism, strengthen contact and cooperation, and form a joint force to promote rectification. In Lizhong Sub-district, Licheng District, the Street Comprehensive Law Enforcement Coordination Center, together with urban management, public security, traffic police, market supervision and other departments, formed a special inspection team to go deep into the surrounding campuses of the jurisdiction area to check whether businesses operate beyond the scope, sell “three noes” products and occupy roads. A pull-net-style inspection was carried out on issues such as business operations. “We have also carried out an investigation of potential security risks around the campus to provide teachers and students with a safe and stable learning environment.” Lizhong Street staff said that next, the Street Comprehensive Law Enforcement Coordination Center will continue to regularly carry out joint inspections and rectification work to crack down on Violations of laws and regulations around the campus. (Quanzhou Evening News reporter Fu Heng Zhang Suping correspondent Zhao Meiyuan Huang Kaijie)