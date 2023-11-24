The city’s propaganda, ideological and cultural work conference was held to in-depth study and implement Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts to promote the high-quality development of the city’s propaganda, ideological and cultural undertakings-Leadership activities-Anshan Municipal People’s Government

Wang Zhongkun Attends City’s Publicity, Ideological and Cultural Work Conference

The city’s publicity, ideological and cultural work conference was held in Anshan on the 23rd, with the goal of conducting in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts and promoting the high-quality development of the city’s publicity, ideological, and cultural undertakings. Wang Zhongkun, the Municipal Party Committee Secretary, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the conference, Wang emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thought and its significance in unifying thoughts and actions with the spirit of the Party Central Committee and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee. He also pointed out the need to accurately grasp the new requirements the city is facing and to focus on promoting ideological and cultural work in serving the overall revitalization and development of Anshan.

Highlighting the key points, Wang stressed the need to strengthen ideological guidance, consolidate and strengthen mainstream ideological and public opinion, improve the level of civilized city creation across the country, and continue to meet the people’s new expectations for spiritual and cultural life, among others.

The conference also featured exchange speeches from various units including the Propaganda Department of the Haicheng City Party Committee, the Propaganda Department of the Qianshan District Party Committee, the Municipal Government Institutions Working Committee, the Municipal Party Committee Education Working Committee, the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television, and the Municipal News and Media Center.

The meeting was presided over by Liu Jun, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee. Municipal leaders Wu Peiying, Lu Jianyuan, and Zhou Yingqiu were also in attendance.

The conference is seen as a crucial step in promoting the city’s publicity, ideological, and cultural work in line with the guidance of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts and the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on cultural construction. This focus on high-quality development is expected to pave the way for a new era in the city’s ideological and cultural propaganda work.

