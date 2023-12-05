The city’s publicity, ideological and cultural work conference was held. Chen Anming, Wu Xiaohui, Zhang Yuanxing and Yi Zhongqiang attended_Government News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

At the city’s ideological and cultural propaganda work conference held on December 4, the main focus was on deeply studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts in order to build a higher-level cultural city and an important window to showcase the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Leading figures such as Chen Anming, Wu Xiaohui, Zhang Yuanxing, and Yi Zhongqiang attended the conference where they discussed key topics such as implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, which was proposed for the first time at the National Work Conference on Propaganda, Ideology and Culture. This signifies a milestone in the history of the development of the party’s propaganda, ideology and culture. Xi Jinping’s cultural thought provides a powerful ideological weapon and scientific action guide for the ideological and cultural propaganda work in the new era and new journey.

Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech at the conference where he emphasized the importance of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts completely, accurately and comprehensively. He discussed the need to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership throughout all aspects of Jiangmen’s cultural construction. He also pointed out the impressive results achieved by the city’s propaganda, ideological, and cultural work in the past five years and the new tasks and situations that lie ahead in the new era.

Chen Anming highlighted the need to raise the banner, gather people’s hearts, educate new people, promote culture, and display the image in order to build a higher-level culturally strong city. He also emphasized the importance of establishing a clear value orientation and cultivating good morals in order to improve the construction of innovative spiritual civilization.

In addition, Chen Anming called for a strengthening of the party’s overall leadership over propaganda, ideological, and cultural work in order to provide a strong political guarantee for shouldering the new cultural mission. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, also emphasized the need for units at all levels to continue strengthening the study, research, and interpretation of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts. He called for the integration of thoughts and actions into the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee.

Overall, the conference provided a platform for leaders and officials to discuss and plan the best possible strategies to deeply study and implement Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts and build a culturally rich and strong city for Jiangmen.

Share this: Facebook

X

