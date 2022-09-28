The city’s security work conference was held to contribute to the stability of Kaifeng and the overall situation of the whole province

All-media reporter Ye Sen and trainee reporter Ren Jiahui reported that on September 27, the city’s security work conference was held in the form of a video conference. Mayor Li Xiangyu attended the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on production safety, implement the spirit of the national and provincial video and telephone conferences on production safety, and take safety and stability as the overriding primary political task. With the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we must be strict and conscientious in the implementation of various safety production measures, resolutely hold the safety bottom line, and create a safe and harmonious social environment for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress, so as to stabilize the Kaifeng area Contribute to the overall stability of the country and the province.

Deputy Mayors Liu Zhen, Yin Jun, Ma Zhonghu, Wang Qiujie, Qian Zhongbao and Wang Guoqing attended the meeting. Wang Guoqing presided over the meeting.

The meeting played a demonstration video of the city’s special supervision and inspection of safety production during key periods of the city, notified the hidden dangers in the field of safety production, and made arrangements for the current and future safety prevention work.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to clarify the responsibilities, further implement the “quartet responsibility” for safety production, adhere to “the party and the government have the same responsibility, one position and two responsibilities, joint management, and negligence of responsibility”, and focus on safe production and prevent safety accidents with an extremely responsible spirit. First, clarify the leadership responsibilities, strictly follow the requirements of “three managements and three musts”, take up the leadership responsibility of safety production in the field in charge, and deploy and supervise the safety production work and business work together. The second is to clarify the territorial responsibilities of the county and district, and strengthen the leadership of the safety production work in the county. Implement ahead, strictly organize safe production, tighten the “safety valve”, and keep the safety line. The third is to clarify the supervision responsibilities of industry departments, maintain a high degree of vigilance, enhance the awareness of danger, be a good “commander” and a “combatant”, and earnestly perform the supervision duties of the safety production industry. The fourth is to clarify the main responsibility of the enterprise, put safety and production at the same level, strengthen safety management, standardize employee safety behavior, and truly make safety production the responsibility of the post and everyone.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to implement responsibilities and ensure that all safety precautions are really implemented and implemented, and are not suspended or scaffolded. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, carry out in-depth production safety inspections and “look back”, further promote the safety governance of key industries, comprehensively control risks, eliminate hidden dangers in a timely manner, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major and extraordinarily serious accidents. It is necessary to strengthen the joint management, not only to divide the troops to guard, but also to jointly manage and ensure that there are no blind spots, loopholes, and dead ends in safety supervision. It is necessary to strictly supervise and inspect, timely assign, follow and supervise the problems and hidden dangers found, and report the outstanding problems found daily to ensure that the problems are rectified in a timely manner.

The meeting called for taking responsibility, sticking to the red line of the bottom line of safe production, and insisting that whoever is in charge is responsible, and whoever makes breakthroughs, whoever takes responsibility. All counties, districts and departments must do their work in peacetime and focus on their daily work. Once a major safety accident occurs, they will be held accountable in accordance with regulations and disciplines. It is necessary to implement safety production warning interviews, implement the listing supervision system for major hidden dangers and accidents, implement key management of safety production problems in concentrated areas, strictly implement the “one-vote veto” system, strengthen work notification, strictly honor rewards and punishments, and form a strong atmosphere for safe development. All counties, districts, and departments should earnestly assume the responsibility of “prevention first and comprehensive governance”, carry out service-oriented law enforcement inspections on enterprises, urge enterprises to strengthen safety measures from the source, and truly ensure that territories, departments, and enterprises take responsibility together, Take responsibility as one and be responsible as one to prevent accidents to the greatest extent possible.