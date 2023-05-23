The city’s social science popularization theme activities are launched to popularize social science in a way that ordinary people can understand, hear clearly, and remember_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government

On May 23, the 2023 Chongqing Urban and County Social Science Federation Work Symposium and the launching ceremony of the city’s social science popularization theme activities were held in Dazu. At the launching ceremony, the social science popularization activities were combined with the study and publicity of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and a “small but beautiful” micro-preaching activity was carried out to do a good job in social affairs in a way that ordinary people can understand, understand, and remember. The popularization of science allows the masses to get real gains in social science popularization activities, transforms humanities and social science knowledge into conscious civilization, and promotes the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to enter the grassroots.

Hu Ting, a member of the Jiangbei District Science Popularization Team, took “”Four Powers” Drive “Ten Thousand Horses” to Gallop” as the title, telling the story of Ma Shanxiang, a model of the times, rooted in the grassroots, dedicated to the masses, and led many “little horses” and countless grassroots cadres to work silently. In exchange for the story of the stability and happiness of the people.

This year’s city-wide social science popularization theme activity is based on the theme of “Implementing the Party’s 20th Endeavor Social Science New Journey”. Themes, combined with reality, carry out rich and colorful social science popularization activities with their own characteristics. For example, Hechuan District will carry out social science popularization activities such as traditional culture and mental health through lectures, lectures, and photo exhibitions around the theme of “embracing the new era and striving for a new journey”, so that social science knowledge can enter institutions, campuses, communities, Into the countryside, into the barracks.