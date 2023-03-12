The Superior Court of Electoral Justice proceeded to integrate the Civic Board of the Ciudad del Este district, as established in Article 34 of Law No. 635/95 and Resolution No. 108/21 that regulates the proportionality that corresponds to each politic party.

The conformation of the titular and substitute members of the Civic Board is carried out in proportion to the parliamentary representation of the political parties that was as follows: 2 representatives of the Colorado Party (ANR), 2 representatives of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), 1 representative of the Concertación Frente Guazú (CNFG).

The members of the Executive Commission of the Civic Board-Ciudad del Este District were made up as follows: President: Edilth Cristian Peralta Martínez (PLRA): Secretary: Berardo Adalberto Benítez Villalba (ANR). Full Members: 1-José Stale Denis Paredes (ANR); 2-Ricky Andreoni Acosta (PLRA); 3-Bernardo Molina Britez (CNFG).

Alternate Members: 1-Hernán Jorge Frutos Galeano (ANR); 2-Alejo Garcia Corrales (ANR); 3-Carlos Santiago Cantero (PLRA); 4-Jorge Denis Núñez Meza (PLRA); 5-Alejandro David Mercado Cáceres (CNFG).

Inter-institutional meeting

On Friday, March 10, the meeting of the different institutions in charge of carrying out the different jobs and electoral processes for the general elections on April 30 was held. Abg. mg. Pedro Guzmán, electoral judge Alto Paraná, Crio. Gen. Inspector Osvaldo Avalos, director of Alto Paraná Police, Mg. Ada Garayo de Fernández, departmental director of the Ministry of Education and Worship (MEC), Abg. Nilza Torales, Alto Paraná Region Electoral Unit, Abg. Nilda López, president of the Electoral Tribunal of Alto Paraná and Canindeyú, General Inspector Víctor González, regional director of the Alto Paraná Highway Patrol, Abg. Edgar Pitta and Mr. Isidro Vera, in charge of the Ciudad del Este Electoral Registry, as well as members of the executive committee of the Civic Board, Abg. Cristian Peralta, president and Eng. Berardo Benítez, secretary, titular members and substitutes.

organization in progress

Eng. Berardo Benítez, secretary of the Civic Board, stated that each member is appointed by the Electoral Tribunal and that they have the mission of being jealous custodians and guarantors of the electoral act in terms of electoral logistics, security and the adequate integration of the tables voting, preserving respect for the popular will as the basis of the democratic system.

Accessibility

To this end, the members of the Civic Board have proposed that the polling places meet inclusiveness and accessibility criteria so that the elderly, disabled or with limited mobility can fulfill their right and duty to vote.

The Civic Board has sent a note to the electoral judge Abg. mg. Pedro Guzmán Caballero dated 03/10/2023 with a detailed report of the on-site verifications carried out at the polling places in Ciudad del Este.

On site

In this sense, two places have been visited, such as School No. 2,974 “Adela Speratti” in the Mburucuyá neighborhood and School No. 2,972 “Sagrada Familia” in the La Blanca neighborhood, which will have a large number of voters and polling stations, so The relevant instance has been requested to take into account the accessibility criteria, based on the suggestions contained in the technical report.

“We want to guarantee free participation, easy access to the tables and dark rooms, but we see that these places do not meet the accessibility conditions and the inclusiveness criteria due to the lack of ramps, very steep stairs and very high levels that make it difficult to the mobility of the elderly to comply with the suffrage”, explained Mr. Berardo Benítez.

functions

Eng. Berardo Benítez (ANR) said that among the functions that the electoral law empowers him is to propose to the electoral judge the polling places, the members of the electoral tables and to ensure that the designated attend to fulfill their mission. .

Lic. Jorge Frutos, (ANR) substitute member of the Civic Board said that they are an auxiliary body with competence to accredit the observers designated by the respective attorneys, receive and organize the distribution of electoral materials, supplies and equipment; in addition to complying with the instructions of the higher electoral bodies.

For his part, Abg. José Denis, (ANR) titular member of the Civic Board pointed out that during the electoral act they must receive from the members of the polling stations, under written proof, the minutes, registers and voting bulletins used in the elections and order their referral to the respective Electoral Judge , under strict security measures.

honorability

The law establishes that this auxiliary electoral body will function in all the districts of Alto Paraná and must be made up of people of recognized honor in the community.

The convocation, direction, supervision, surveillance and judging of the general elections is the exclusive competence and attribution of the Electoral Justice that is organized through the electoral tribunals, electoral courts, the Directorate of the Electoral Registry and auxiliary organizations such as the Civic Board of each constituency.