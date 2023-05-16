The civil actor and the question of business climates and terrains?

Beloved Akki

Much is the dazzling and convincing civil giving in most of its fields and at its various levels, countless hours of volunteering, mobilizing human and financial resources at home and abroad, a real policy of closeness with various social groups, especially those in difficult and disjointed fragility situations, filling many voids The state in areas of poverty, fragility and social disintegration, strong advocacy on many national and international legislations and societal issues. Of course, these fruitful efforts can multiply exponentially for the benefit of all, and their profitability will be standard and competitive, as in some developed countries, where we can find many of their neighborhoods clean and lively, organized and sufficient.

Unfortunately, however, our civil society in its entirety is still modest in terms of performance, if not some of it works outside the issues of real civil files, and some of it is in the labyrinths of diluting the civil climate and the flood of dirty rents and is indifferent, and some of it .. and some of it. …and certainly also:

1 The current civil work system, in which civil actors work in their institutions, is outdated and not keeping up, and today it has become restrictive rather than liberating, insolvent rather than facilitating, and the most dangerous thing in it is that it is subject to interpretations and biases?

2- Some authorities stick their nose into the Public Freedoms Law, in a moody… authoritarian… overbearing… biased… illegal or transparent manner… Some of them may reach the point of refusing to receive the files of some associations… and refusing to hand over receipts for the establishment or renewal of some of them. .. and converting some notifications in activities into necessary and binding licenses .. while refusing to grant some of them without justifications .. even if the matter relates to the mere right to use halls and public spaces?

3- The lack of independence of some associations, and the endeavor of some of them to kowtow to the authority itself, if it was not the latter who established them under cover and for special tasks, such as the associations of the valleys and plains that are born with spoons of gold in their mouths. Illiteracy, combating drought, “opportunity” and “orash” and many other specific ones?

4- The predominance of the mentality of fragmentation and the weakness of convergence among serious civil society associations, given the previously infested civil climate and the slippery terrain of work, in which everyone has become cautious for himself and his association, and prefers to align himself with power and money, and to engage in projects of control and tyranny, even at the expense of action. The real civilian, who says well done to whomever he does and helps him, and to whomever he does wrong and criticizes him, whoever he is?

Therefore, it is not surprising that some firm individuals and some firm bodies and institutions believe that there is no such thing as civil society or civil society in the Arab world as a whole, and have you settled on that? Because everything can only move under the cloak of power and with its knowledge, acceptance and authorization, in its spaces and in the direction it wants, from the side of whom it wants, in the directions and between the groups it wants..?. This will never make civil society move within the framework of law, freedom and responsibility, as is the case with others, and with its own programs in accordance with its goals and visions of participation and reform? Rather, the aim of the direct and indirect authoritarian constraint, conscious and unconscious, is to spawn other authoritarian civil bodies that produce nothing but more incapacity of power like it and its temperament, in which there will never be, but always, neither the democracy of rights nor the development and generality of services. Rather, what moves the real civil society For the sake of which he founded and based on social and spatial justice and developmental and human rights equity in all fields?

There is no true reformist, developmental civil society, except by addressing this dilemma, which is the relationship of power at its various levels with civil society in its various bodies, this tense relationship that has always spoiled the terrain of civil and authoritarian work together, and has always spoiled the general human rights and democratic climate in our afflicted countries, making them always apprehensive? . Knowing that civil society, for its part, does not have any problem called power, regime, or even opposition only, based on the universal civil principles in which it believes and frames it. Authority and not to be a substitute for anyone.. Rather, it is merely a contributor with those who were for the sake of development efforts, serving vulnerable groups, and advocating for the issues of the homeland and the nation. And he supports him.. and he is against those who offended him and tells him he offended him and warns him to turn away from error and return to the right path in a peaceful, scientific, civil and civilized manner, and today with the new constitution in a participatory manner in setting and implementing public policies and keeping pace with them to public consultation about them, their evaluation and development?

Yes, the state and society lose a lot and a lot with this apprehensive and restrictive dealing with voluntary initiatives between some authorities and some associations, and there is no escaping from it except with good intentions.. and mutual trust.. and the implementation of the new concept of power.. the authority of field proximity and practical involvement.. and public consultation.. and normative partnership. Without the guardianship of the monopoly of citizenship and the public interest from any party, as well as the necessity of activating the prestigious position that the new constitution accorded to civil society, as it stressed the need for integration between representative (representative) democracy and participatory (civil) democracy, which is stipulated in articles 12, 13.. 15.. From the constitution, the right to public consultation, submission of petitions, petitions, and memorandums.. and the responsibility to participate in setting and implementing public policies.. monitoring, evaluating, and developing them, as we indicated?

Unfortunately, it seems that the opposite is what is happening now, as the recommendations of the national dialogue with civil society are being pushed around instead of being brought into being and activating them in the country’s civil, political, and developmental life. The opposite is what happens when all the authority’s transgressions towards associations are approved, and we have never seen in them any of the slogans of governance, the moralization of public service and public life, and the linking of responsibility to accountability. ?. Also, when the civil legislative workshop remains frozen despite everyone feeling the need to move it and liberate it from its restrictions? I am surprised and afraid with those who are surprised and afraid that Morocco may dispense with serious civil society associations just as it is now dispensed with some serious national parties? Or does he just want a civil society to decorate, furnish, rent and dilute? Far from, far from it. Civil society, the awareness of the nation and its conscience, must one day bloom in its spring, but with the necessary freedom and the right to organize and be independent within a framework of responsibility and governance, which in turn is characterized by the rule of law above all else and the public interest above all, and these are major and collective milestones alone that are sufficient to level the terrain of rugged civil works. And improve its turbulent climates and loosen its restrictions?