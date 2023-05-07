The civil actor and the question of stimulating creative climates

Beloved Akki.

There are many acts that spoil the taste and offend the innate and authentic values ​​of man, and yet the world fills you with length and breadth, and morning and evening, silly and trivial catwalks offer them to you, and you, with your instinct and good taste, refuse except to reject them and turn away from them forcefully and live without them and enough, but in fact, You keep yourself in its depths, despised by its permissible luck, for example, in art, sports, novels, plays, and other sound educational, cultural, and social rituals that frame the warm climates of peoples and their fertile developmental and immortal civilizational productions.

The mere absolute rejection of some aspects of life without alternatives, even if it is difficult and harsh, and in the highest degrees of amputation and boycott, does not solve the problem, because the human soul, as Professor Muhammad Qutb – may God have mercy on him – says, has a complex structure, its chords have various sensitive chords, artistic, mathematical, and physical. And entertaining.., its playing is not equal except with the necessary balance between its strings and giving everyone who has the right their right to tuning, and its train does not proceed and produce except to the extent of this balance and the satisfaction of all the spiritual and physical, intellectual and psychological needs of man, and this is the role of all the arts of life and it is difficult to fill it with others or For some to replace others except with a degree of distortion and deprivation, the owner will surely realize a share and a measure of harshness and harshness that is forbidden in the Almighty’s saying: “So because of God’s mercy you were kind to them, and if you were rude and harsh-hearted, they would have dispersed from around you.” Al-Imran / 159.

At the same time, to imbibe the soul whenever and wherever it comes from what is called art, the stubble and the fat, and the junk of others and their corrupt vices, which their rebellious generations and their dominant lobbies often embellish with charming and deceptive names and labels. Cultivating its polluted offspring in a land other than its own, with a taste other than its own, just as it is impossible to extinguish the fragmentation of its explosive fragmentation bombs in various parts of the world while it infects the victims as it does. It deserves consideration only through creativity in its various forms and spectrums, including:

1- Clarifying the correct picture of things, how they should be based on ideological ideas and heritage and civilizational experiences in general.

2- Sifting through existing experiences according to areas that are accepted and rejected, the original ones and the intruder that is not at all part of our culture and harms us.

3- Giving alternatives in various fields, taking into account the time and place, and everything that takes into account the concerns of the age, its developments, and its many challenges.

4- Stimulating creative climates at the level of individual projects and initiatives, as well as the plans and programs of institutions, agencies and sectors in various fields.

5- Keeping up with the experiences that are considered achievement, generalization, development, renewal, publication and accumulation.

6- Going through controlled experiments on their dangers and costs, and not being afraid or hesitating about failure.

7- Fighting negativity, despair and anticipation.

8- Team work that is hardworking and enjoys work.

9- Putting the collective product to the test, and promoting it towards standardization.

10- Permanent reading supported by the skills of thinking, elicitation, analysis, composition, planning, programming, and social scientific research in the field of reform.

Like all of this, unfortunately, there is not much in our distressed life that is dependent on the generosity and interests of others, and most of those who are at the forefront of creativity, as it may often be for purposes that are not educational, cultural, or developmentally clear, but rather their goal is to create forced labour, and to provide some folkloric services to some donor circles or that control Festivals, medals, satellite channels, lights, lights of fashion, wave, fame, defamation, money and temptation, or at best, breaking the cordon of the media and channels unjustly inflicted on the creators, but the civil actor and he is far from all this in terms of his well-known civil beliefs of .. and who .. and who .. because he is It can contribute to stimulating climates of creativity, correcting its paths and the quality of its contents, and making it constructive, not destructive, comprehensive and not limited, affecting all groups and including all interests that are all categories and interests of the nation, political and economic, educational and social, artistic and sports, environmental and development in general, but stimulating the climate Creative necessarily has some conditions as well, which should be taken into account, including:

1 Freedom and responsibility for creators.

2 Sensing individual and collective dilemmas.

3 A love of knowledge and continuous research in the new direction of solutions.

4 Albanian culture, renewed confidence, adventure, initiative and perseverance.

5 Original critical reference thought and scientific and objective experimentation.

6 Developing capabilities and learning developments, releasing skills and valuing competencies.

7 Relying on God, constant determination, and giving priority to what is possible before what is possible.

Finally, nothing breaks the chains of constraints and chains of stagnation and imitation, even before the absence of educational programs, scientific laboratories, and literary ateliers.., nothing more than a disturbance of faith and belief in the benefit of innovation and creativity and its urgent necessity in every age and Egypt? Nothing fights creativity and kills it in its womb before Its cradle, such as their saying: “It is not possible to be better than it was,” or their saying, “The first ones did not leave anything to others in the matter,” or their saying: “We did not harm others to innovate in the East and the West, and God drives all their productions for us without any strength or power from us,” or even their saying He said: “The end of this nation will not be rectified except by what rectified its first.” And all of them are sayings and many others that are misunderstood and applied more, and they also have their other face that urges diligence and renewal, and dressing people in the clothing of their people and their era?. But we do not go about provoking it and urging it, perhaps for fear of the boredom of renewal that may plague the monotony of the rigid and transcendent traditional style, or at least it will not control its vast renewal worlds?

Take, for example, the issue of timing and the forms of clocks that passed through it through the ages to the present day, and in every era there is a useful, easier and cheaper innovation, to the dazzling innovation of our time, where everyone lives by just an hour or so on the phone, which is the finest, purest, most accurate and most comprehensive in terms of services?, The question of the phone in turn, and what he used to know from the queues in the post centers so that a person would miss a simple call through which he needed a day or two and in the midst of hearing all the worlds, until today he has his own phone and he calls and receives through it whatever he wants, even in the tops of the mountains ?, and the seer and what he became known to him Today, there is absolute prevalence via the smartphone and the participation of the global citizen in everything, sending and receiving, discussion and follow-up, admiration and replay, praise and defamation.., instead of what was prevalent in monopoly and misleading guidance.. The same thing is said in the aspect of values ​​and ideas, which are the most dangerous, and every day they escalate. We have people with ideas of perplexity and values ​​of wandering that find resonance with our sons and daughters what do you find?, Wouldn’t it have been more useful if our people participated in the dislocation of the bowels of such inventions, creations, heresies, nonsense and waves, which are still at the mercy of the other’s serum, filling it with whatever he wants and emptying it with whatever he wants and giving it from Willing or withholding it from whomever He wills?