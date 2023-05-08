The Civil Aviation Flight Inspection Center held a training class for studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a reading class for education on the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era-China Civil Aviation Information Network

12
- The Civil Aviation Flight Inspection Center held a training class for studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a reading class on the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era China Civil Aviation News Information Network
- In-depth research!General Secretary Xi Jinping puts forward these requests – Current Affairs – People’s Daily Online politics.people.com.cn
- Hold on tight!General Secretary Xi Jinping talks about general requirements for theme education politics.people.com.cn
- Looking in the mirror and navigating｜Six concentrated education is a great project–Current Politics–People.cn politics.people.com.cn
- Anchor tight!General Secretary Xi Jinping Talks about the Objectives and Tasks of Theme Education politics.people.com.cn
- View full coverage on Google News