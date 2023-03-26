Home News The Civilization Office of Hunan Province and the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs jointly issued a letter of proposal: Qingming Civilization Festival and Sweeping Promotion to Change Customs- News- Hunan Online
News

The Civilization Office of Hunan Province and the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs jointly issued a letter of proposal: Qingming Civilization Festival and Sweeping Promotion to Change Customs- News- Hunan Online

by admin

Huasheng Online, March 25th (all-media reporter Chen Yong) On the 25th, the Provincial Civilization Office and the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs jointly issued a proposal for Qingming civilized sacrifice and sweeping, requiring all parts of the province to implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government on the Qingming Festival , Create a civilized, peaceful, low-carbon and safe environment for sacrifice and sweeping; advocate the people to start from now, get rid of stereotypes and bad habits, promote the change of customs, and strive to be propagandists, promoters and practitioners of civilized sacrifice and sweeping.

The proposal issued the proposals of low-carbon, environmentally friendly and green sacrifice sweeps, compliance with laws and regulations, safe sacrifice sweeps, and thrifty sacrifice sweeps for thick burials and thin burials. The scanning system provides the general public with online sacrifice and scanning services, and uses civilized and healthy ways such as sending messages online, planting trees and greening, presenting flowers, and going out for remote sacrifices to remember the martyrs and ancestors.

Civil affairs agencies and funeral service places should reasonably arrange the time of sacrifice and sweeping, advocate staggered peak sacrifice and sweeping, civilized courtesy, avoid gathering and congestion, consciously maintain public order, and pay attention to travel safety. Strictly abide by fire prevention regulations, pay attention to fire safety, do not use fire illegally in hills, woodlands, and cemeteries, and do not burn incense and paper in public places such as urban roads, squares, and parks. It is necessary to carry forward the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation of “respecting and loving the elderly, filial piety and respect for the elderly”, establish the concept of generous care and light burial, and usually do more filial piety and care, so that the elderly can be cared for and happy when they are old; Do not compare, do not talk about ostentation, do not show off, and resolutely resist vulgar and ignorant sacrificial rituals and feudal superstition activities.

See also  Megan brings life back to Rinch, a country without children for 53 years

You may also like

Theoretical Learning Center Group of Fujian Provincial Party...

Mario Nobile is the new General Manager of...

The eighth edition of the Karumbe Rock Festival...

What do Quibdó and Chocó need to be...

France in flames: after pensions the environmental clash

The second T20 between Pakistan and Afghanistan will...

The project to import gas from Venezuela to...

China’s self-developed new surface replacement prosthesis fills the...

At the helm of the provincial arch Ilaria...

Third ODI, Zimbabwe beat Netherlands

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy