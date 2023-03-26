Huasheng Online, March 25th (all-media reporter Chen Yong) On the 25th, the Provincial Civilization Office and the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs jointly issued a proposal for Qingming civilized sacrifice and sweeping, requiring all parts of the province to implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government on the Qingming Festival , Create a civilized, peaceful, low-carbon and safe environment for sacrifice and sweeping; advocate the people to start from now, get rid of stereotypes and bad habits, promote the change of customs, and strive to be propagandists, promoters and practitioners of civilized sacrifice and sweeping.

The proposal issued the proposals of low-carbon, environmentally friendly and green sacrifice sweeps, compliance with laws and regulations, safe sacrifice sweeps, and thrifty sacrifice sweeps for thick burials and thin burials. The scanning system provides the general public with online sacrifice and scanning services, and uses civilized and healthy ways such as sending messages online, planting trees and greening, presenting flowers, and going out for remote sacrifices to remember the martyrs and ancestors.

Civil affairs agencies and funeral service places should reasonably arrange the time of sacrifice and sweeping, advocate staggered peak sacrifice and sweeping, civilized courtesy, avoid gathering and congestion, consciously maintain public order, and pay attention to travel safety. Strictly abide by fire prevention regulations, pay attention to fire safety, do not use fire illegally in hills, woodlands, and cemeteries, and do not burn incense and paper in public places such as urban roads, squares, and parks. It is necessary to carry forward the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation of “respecting and loving the elderly, filial piety and respect for the elderly”, establish the concept of generous care and light burial, and usually do more filial piety and care, so that the elderly can be cared for and happy when they are old; Do not compare, do not talk about ostentation, do not show off, and resolutely resist vulgar and ignorant sacrificial rituals and feudal superstition activities.