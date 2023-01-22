Analysis of the dialogues with the guerrilla.

The clash that took place in the first days of 2023 between the Colombian government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), immersed in a peace negotiation, was a “political horror” but not a “crisis” that endangers the process Colombian analysts say.

Minutes before midnight on December 31, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Twitter a bilateral ceasefire with five armed groups, including the ELN, which this guerrilla hastened to deny, making it clear that they had not accepted this proposal and raising suspicions about a scuffle on the road to peace.

The analyst of the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pares) Luis Eduardo Celis believes that Petro “has the idea that the process must be accelerated” and that is what he wanted to do with that tweet at night although, in the opinion of this expert who knows well to the ELN, the president “was wrong.”

Congressman Ariel Ávila tells EFE, along the same lines, that the ELN sent “a quick message” to the government, not allowing itself to be challenged in this disagreement but affirms that “there is no crisis” but rather “a political horror, a shameful thing.” However, he warns: “there will be serious crises.”

Ávila, who was an adviser in the peace process with the extinct FARC and who has dedicated himself to investigating violence in Colombia, is optimistic about the process started with the ELN and considers that after the first six months, they will be “terrible”. With “back and forth”, next year the dialogue “will advance substantially” and “an agreement will be reached in two years”.

The last political guerrilla

“The ELN has a different logic of time while the president is only three years and six months old,” explains Celis, who sees it possible that in the next three months there will already be agreements that directly benefit the populations of the most ignored areas in terms of construction of roads, schools or support for the peasantry.

The real quagmire will arrive when the negotiations are more advanced, especially with “the transitional justice model” or with a “delicate violation” when there is a consensual ceasefire, Ávila predicts.

But if the foundations of a house are built, even if the roof is not there, at least the structure is already there, exemplifies Celis. In other words, if there are agreements that directly impact the well-being and development of the areas hardest hit by the conflict -which seems to be in the interest of both parties- at least that will remain.

«If they don’t disarm? At least we have that, ”justifies the expert. And it is not a small thing, since the essence of the ELN’s armed uprising resides in what they call the fight for the people, and the interests of that people will be defended if there are infrastructures and development, so it would lose its sense of struggle.

For the moment, the process, although with tensions, continues after an emergency meeting in Caracas, which was dedicated exclusively to smoothing out the disagreement and will continue with a second round of talks in Mexico.

an unavoidable comparison

The door of peace was reopened with the arrival of the Petro government after four years of paralysis, although Colombia already had an example of success: peace with the FARC in 2016. And despite the fact that comparisons are hateful, it has It has been inevitable to put both processes face to face.

About the ELN it has been said “that it is a decentralized guerrilla, that it is not like the FARC, it is not unitary, it is very horizontal and it has many regional fronts that are not articulated. That is false,” says Ávila, who is convinced that “with the ELN there will be less dissidence than with the FARC,” and that 90% of the members of this guerrilla group will join peace.

“They are different methodologies,” adds Ávila. The one that the Petro government is following with the ELN, unlike the one chosen by Juan Manuel Santos, where “everything was so open (…) is a methodology that runs the risk of the process being tampered with; but it has the advantage that people are more aware, pedagogy is being done from now on».

The ELN considers in this tour, according to the representative of Peers, that there be a bilaterality, that is, that the two parties adhere to the protocol and what was agreed, that the participation of society be integrated, that there be real transformations in the country and that there are guarantees of compliance with the agreement.

And Ávila warns: “rule number 1 is that everything comes out of the (negotiation) table and rule 2 is not communicated in a trill (tweet) or in an editorial.”

