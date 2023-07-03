The Clásica Rubén Darío Gómez, of great cycling appeal

Julian Andres Santa

The second stage of the Clásica Rubén Darío Gómez was held, a cycling contest in homage to the life of ‘Tigrillo’ from Pereira and which is organized by the Risaraldense League, with the support of the Risaralda Governor’s Office. The route yesterday left from La Virginia and arrived at the municipality of Apía, passing through Ansermanuevo, where the pedalists from the department were protagonists.

This is how the people of Risaraldo go

The stage was won by Santiago Sánchez Mejía, nephew of former professional Álvaro Mejía Castrillón, who is also competing in the race in the master category. Santiago was part of a breakaway of five riders and in the final climb towards Apía, he managed to beat Gerson González and Sergio Osorio. In addition, William Colorado managed to retain the leadership of the Under-23 category.

The joy of winning at home

Santiago Sánchez, a 19-year-old cyclist, referred to what was yesterday’s victory, enforcing the house in his department. “In the escape there was another teammate who was very strong and fortunately we had a little more legs and how beautiful that the first victory is here at home. I am the nephew of Álvaro Mejía and his experience, advice, training, has greatly influenced my sports career”.

To ratify a new title

For his part, this was stated by William Colorado from Sanctuary. “It was a stage with all the terrain, the truth is that I consider myself a very complete rider and simply hope to be able to lift the title today with God’s permission, it is a time trial that I already know well, I have done it twice, once I got fourth , in another as seventh but always there close to the times”.

Keep adding experience

“I have raced three years in a row in Italy, this year I competed in the biggest stage race, we did a very good job. Now we are going to the Vuelta a Antioquia with the permission of God and hoping that we will continue to be among the best there”, pointed out the rider, who continues to add important cycling experiences.

last stage today

Today the third and final stage will be held with an individual time trial between Puente San Francisco and two kilometers ahead of the Marseille park. The day has a total distance of 8.5 kilometers.

partial leaders

-Under-23 category

William Colorado (Sanctuary). GW Shimano equipment

-Youth Category

Esteban Mejia. credit system

-Prejuvenile Category

Jerome Calderon. credit system

-Ladies category

Natalia Carmona. Supergiros

Opine Jhonny Cortés, Secretary of Sports of La Virginia

“As the center of the department and the country, we have always had the epicenter of all these important events such as these valid cycling events that we have done lately and thank the Municipal Administration, the Mayor who allows us to have all the institutions at the service of these events”.

Opine Mauricio Bedoya, La Virginia Sports Coordinator

“In the municipality of La Virginia we are the central axis of the department and as the secretary said, the hotels and restaurants have had a very good place for all these people. These events are very important for the healthy recreation of free time for all these athletes and the people who attend”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

