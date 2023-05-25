The Clausura 2023 Tournament is over and without a national champion

The Primera División declared the Clausura 2023 tournament over as the first measure after the events that occurred last Saturday at the Cuscatlán stadium that left 12 dead while the match between Alianza and FAS was being played for the quarterfinals. There is no champion.

It was not the only measure announced. With the conclusion of the tournament, he announced that the representatives for the CONCACAF tournament are FAS, Jocoro and Águila for their performance in the Apertura 2022 and for finishing as leader of the accumulated table.

The most affected obviously is Alianza. Their elimination from international competitions is added to the sanction imposed by the Commission to play their matches as locals for the Opening 2023 and Closing 2024 tournaments behind closed doors, in addition to the economic fine of 30 thousand dollars that is added to the thousand that they were imposed on him for the use of gunpowder in the Cuscatlán stadium.

In the statement they add that “according to the above, and pending CONCACAF approval, the teams that will participate in the CONCACAF club tournament will be FAS, Jocoro and Águila.