Yesterday at 10:30 in the morning and as they had announced through social networks, the unionized teachers actually arrived to stand in front of the Pereira mayor’s office. The requests were clear, they wanted to know why the cleaning staff was not complete so that the students could find decent spaces in which to learn, as well as why the administrative support staff and security guards had not been sent to some campuses.

At noon, the teachers’ representatives went up to the eighth floor of the mayor’s office to meet with the Secretary of Education Diana Ramírez, the director of Educational Coverage and other officials in charge of hiring personnel. On the development of the meeting, the secretary reported:

“We resolved the concerns they had, we told them why the cleaners already arrived today, more than 54, tomorrow 21 until completing the 92 that are needed. Regarding the relationship of the administrative staff, we would like to clarify that we have 239 people on staff at the institutions with different profiles and we are making progress in hiring backup staff. In terms of surveillance, we have a contract with a private company in a very significant number of locations”.

Of the 71 institutions, many started on Monday, because their rectors said they were ready. Kennedy, which was one of the schools that had not started due to a lack of janitors, yesterday when they received the staff they sent a statement to the parents informing them that they were starting today.

Faced with the distribution of surveillance personnel that some offices have and others do not, Ramírez commented that “The issue of private security is an ideal issue due to guarantees, but it is very expensive. However, the resource available for this process is very high, almost $12 billion for the entire term that is already guaranteed.”

In this specific issue from the Secretariat, what is done is to distribute private security according to the priorities in the security map that they have identified and the resource is not enough for the 170 headquarters. At that moment, according to the secretary, the operating assistants who are calling them to do stationery come in.

“We solved the issue of contracting cleaning by making an addition for a few months with the Secretariat of Administrative Management that had that possibility, we were able to solve it and that is why the cleaners were able to start arriving,” Ramírez pointed out.

Cipher

63,000 students are enrolled so far.

Given

The delays occurred due to a problem in the Price Framework Agreement, because the cleaning process must be taken out through the virtual store and it fell in January, it does not exist, since they are reassessing it.