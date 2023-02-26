(Original title: The cleaning staff was fired for picking up 20,000 yuan, and the hotel in question received a lot of one-star bad reviews: I dare not go for fear of losing money)

According to boiling point video reports, recently, Ms. Song, the former cleaner of Zihang Seafood Hotel in Dalian, Liaoning, said that on January 28, she picked up 20,000 cash at work, and handed it to the front desk after finding the owner on the spot without success. A few days later, when I learned that no one had claimed it, I called the police.

Zihang Seafood Hotel

Then the hotel manager called the leader of the third-party company to which Sister Song belonged. After the company leaders learned that he chose to call the police to find the owner, he decided to fire him.

The leader stated that “the money picked up will be managed by the store. Sister Song is not qualified to call the police, so the losses caused to the store will be deducted from her salary.” Sister Song said that she did nothing wrong and did not cause any loss to the restaurant, and suspected that the restaurant wanted to take it privately. The money is still with the police.

call content

Netizens “capture” hotel review pages

This incident has sparked heated discussions on social media, and netizens have expressed that this is a black shop! Angry netizens even went to the Dianping app to find the homepage of the hotel in question, and frantically wrote one-star bad reviews.

Reviews

“If I lose money in this store, is it impossible to get it back?” “Do I not need to bring money to eat here?” There are already dozens of similar comments in the message area.

Reviews

What is the current situation of the last restaurant that was scolded as a hot search?

In July 2021, the proprietress of “Huizhou Banquet” walked her dog and swearing at people became a hot search. Her clamoring words: “I will kill your child, I am not afraid of being rich, I can afford to pay tens of millions, and it is not worth as much as my dog”, which also attracted criticism from the entire Internet.

video screenshot

The majority of netizens tried their best to make the “Huizhou Banquet” popular. Dianping’s “1-star praise” in Shanghai instantly overwhelmed the Huizhou Banquet page, and many local people in Bengbu also canceled their reservations for the Huizhou Banquet.

On July 7th, it was the 4th anniversary of the establishment of Huizhou Banquet, and the reputation of Huizhou Banquet was hit hard. The boss Sheng Zhutao had no choice but to personally bow and apologize to the netizens through the local media. According to People’s News, on August 15, local netizens discovered that the name of Huizhou Banquet Hotel had been changed, from Huizhou Banquet Center to Venus Banquet Center.

Huizhou Banquet

This also reminds business practitioners from the side that in the era of information transparency, any stain may become the straw that crushes business, and conscience is very important!

Further reading:

More than 4 years of guarding and stealing, Uniqlo executives took away more than 800 pieces of clothing and sold them at a 25% discount

The executives of a well-known clothing chain brand have pocketed more than 800 pieces of clothing products of various brands in their own stores for many years, involving more than 600,000 yuan. A few days ago, the police in Jing’an successfully cracked a job occupation case and stopped losses for the company in time. The criminal suspect, Qian Mou, has been taken criminal coercive measures by the police in accordance with the law because of the crime of occupational embezzlement.

Caption: Photo courtesy of Xianyu account police (the same below)

In November 2022, the Jing’an Public Security Bureau received a report from an enterprise: a large number of goods were lost for no reason during the monthly inventory of the store on West Nanjing Road. According to the store manager, on November 15, 2022, employees in the store found a large number of “lost” clothes in an office area where clothing should not be stored. Later, through the company’s self-examination, it was discovered that Qian had taken away the goods in the warehouse privately many times. He suspected that he had embezzled the company’s assets, so he reported the case to the police.

After receiving the report, the police immediately launched an investigation into Qian based on evidence such as the public video data in the store and the inventory list of the store provided by the caller. After investigation, when the suspect Qian was the store manager of the clothing brand store, he took advantage of his position to illegally take part of the store’s clothing for himself, and sold them at a price of about 25% off the original price on the second-hand online trading platform to make a profit so far. .

Caption: Qian’s stolen clothes

On November 23, 2022, the Jing’an police, with the assistance of the company, arrested Qian in the store, and searched several pieces of store clothing to be sold from his belongings on the spot. Subsequently, the police also seized more than 270 pieces of brand clothing from various stores that had been taken out of the store by Qian’s privately before being sold in the future, with a market price of about 180,000 yuan.

After arriving at the case, Qian confessed that after he served as the store manager since 2018, he was dissatisfied with the company due to salary and promotion issues, so he took clothes and other goods home from the store by way of entrainment, and then passed the salt Fish and other online second-hand trading platforms discount “retail”. Starting from 2020, Qian was promoted to the position of regional manager, who was in charge of connecting with the store. He used his position to evade various routine inspections of the store and speed up the speed of embezzlement of the store’s products.

“Because the products Qian sells are all genuine products in the store, there are more and more repeat customers, and his appetite is getting bigger and bigger.” Zhou Hao, a policeman from Nanjing West Road Police Station, told reporters that in October 2022 alone, Qian used Nearly a hundred pieces of branded clothing and other products were embezzled by the opportunity of store inspection. “Every time, the whole box and bag are moved out of the warehouse and then leave the store through the back door.”

Caption: Qian took away the company clothes

According to the brand’s reflection, clothing is a seasonal product, and there is a certain “loss rate” in the inventory process. Harder to detect. However, as Qian’s crimes became more frequent, he was eventually discovered. In February 2023, the police initially found out that Qian had sold more than 600 items of various illegally obtained goods on major online second-hand trading platforms, with a total of more than 800 pieces of brand clothing. After identification, the total amount involved reached more than 600,000 yuan.

At present, the criminal suspect Qian Mou has been taken criminal coercive measures by the Jing’an police according to law on suspicion of job embezzlement. The case is under further investigation.