The climate crisis has already arrived in cities like Tübingen

After an average temperature of 8.3 degrees in the years 1961 to 1990, it was 10.8 degrees warm in the local city area from 2011 to 2021 – in the extreme year 2018 even 11.9 degrees were measured. That’s what the geographer Hans-Joachim Rosner said on the sidelines of his lecture “Climate crisis and cities” at the regional association of the Federal Government for Environmental Protection and Nature Conservation (BUND) on Wednesday evening in the adult education center…

