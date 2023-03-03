Home News The closure of the infant schools of Bacchereto and Poggio alla Malva has been averted [notiziediprato.it]
News

The closure of the infant schools of Bacchereto and Poggio alla Malva has been averted [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
The closure of the infant schools of Bacchereto and Poggio alla Malva has been averted [notiziediprato.it]

03.03.2023 h 13:38 comments

The closure of the infant schools of Bacchereto and Poggio alla Malva has been averted

The regional school office rethinks it and guarantees staff for the next school year at the Pontormo di Carmignano comprehensive institute

Danger closure averted for the pupils of the childhood schools of Bacchereto and Poggio alla Malva, next school year they will continue to attend their institutions. (laws)
The decision was taken by the regional school office of Florence after last Tuesday’s meeting with the mayor of Carmignano Edoardo Prestanti, in which once again the difficulties associated with finding administrative, technical and auxiliary staff were highlighted, but however, it emerged that it is still too early to have certainties on the numerical consistency of assignment to the Istituto Comprensivo Il Pontormo and indeed, the Territorial Office has shown itself willing to verify the possibility of maintaining or possibly implementing staff once the request has been completed of organics.

“In the face of the appropriate balancing of the actions to be undertaken – explains the mayor – we have the possibility of starting a shared path that can also allow us the Municipality to intervene with support and support solutions. So I feel free to be able to say that at this stage there is still the possibility of avoiding the closure of the two complexes. In order to succeed, we will take action in every way, even involving the families concerned”

Date of the news:
03.03.2023 h 13:38


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  Desirée murder, all sentenced: two to life imprisonment

You may also like

FLIP asked him to investigate Governor Caicedo for...

Hookup+｜Xi Jinping Emphasizes Two “Unique Values” of the...

Director’s notes of “Primadonna”

In isolated incidents, two people were murdered in...

UAE Free Zone Plans To Accept Bitcoin And...

The political reactions that the investigation leaves to...

Senator Bruno Astorre died: he was 59 years...

Learning from Lei Feng is being youthful and...

The public call for the selection of the...

Four months are added to the construction of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy