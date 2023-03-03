03.03.2023 h 13:38 comments

The closure of the infant schools of Bacchereto and Poggio alla Malva has been averted

The regional school office rethinks it and guarantees staff for the next school year at the Pontormo di Carmignano comprehensive institute

Danger closure averted for the pupils of the childhood schools of Bacchereto and Poggio alla Malva, next school year they will continue to attend their institutions. (laws)

The decision was taken by the regional school office of Florence after last Tuesday’s meeting with the mayor of Carmignano Edoardo Prestanti, in which once again the difficulties associated with finding administrative, technical and auxiliary staff were highlighted, but however, it emerged that it is still too early to have certainties on the numerical consistency of assignment to the Istituto Comprensivo Il Pontormo and indeed, the Territorial Office has shown itself willing to verify the possibility of maintaining or possibly implementing staff once the request has been completed of organics. “In the face of the appropriate balancing of the actions to be undertaken – explains the mayor – we have the possibility of starting a shared path that can also allow us the Municipality to intervene with support and support solutions. So I feel free to be able to say that at this stage there is still the possibility of avoiding the closure of the two complexes. In order to succeed, we will take action in every way, even involving the families concerned”