Data protection from a technical and legal perspective

In the new episode of our podcast, we deal with an ongoing topic that German companies in particular are inevitably a burning issue. We are talking about cloud software and data protection. Because you can twist and turn it as you like: the future of modern business software lies in the cloud. Last but not least, this also applies to Atlassian products.

But this is accompanied by many uncertainties and questions. What is allowed and what is not? Where are dangerous stumbling blocks lurking that can become legally problematic and expensive if you stumble into them? And of course the GDPR is tirelessly haunting organizations.

Even the youngest Atlassian Cloud Day von Seibert Media we couldn’t get around this topic. At our headquarters in Wiesbaden, among other things, the data protection expert Thomas Rosin gave a lecture that was particularly exciting because Thomas is one of the few data protection officers who are active in both the technical and the legal world of data protection. To this session has Martin Seibert followed up and asked the experts for an interview.

In a podcast episode from spring 2022, we had already talked to Thomas Rosin about the Atlassian Cloud and data protection. At that time, the preliminary conclusion was: “Relationship status: complicated, but on the right track”. And how does it look today? You can find out in the conversation between Martin Seibert and Thomas Rosin from Atlassian Cloud Day 2023.

