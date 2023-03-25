In a solemn session of the Santiago de Cali District Council, the Cali Country Club Foundation was awarded the ‘Santiago de Cali Medal in the Silver Cross degree’.

This recognition was presented by the councilor Fernando Alberto Tamayo, who explained that the Foundation is an example for the city in issues related to the social, “our friends from the Country Club of Cali are an example of people who have more possibilities than others who can do with social responsibility, with determination and with immense sensitivity in Cali that we are all well and that we all live in good conditions”.

“It fills us with happiness and we are proud to receive this award, which represents the realization of the dreams of many people we have supported over the years,” said Julián Sardi, president of the Foundation.

The Foundation’s purpose, since 2002, is to seek the comprehensive improvement of the living conditions of its beneficiaries and the communities around the Club, especially commune 18. “For the Foundation it is an honor that the Council, which leads the direction of our city, believe in us and consider us an example to follow in the social field, the Foundation works from three managements, educational, social and environmental”, said Julián Sardi Arana, president of the Club Campestre de Cali Foundation.

Currently, the Foundation supports with infrastructure for early childhood, basic and higher education “2,700 children and young people, mostly from commune 18; 8,520 people in activities for well-being, strengthening of the social fabric and civic culture; 370 people with income generation and more than 800 people with the housing program”, explained Juliana Maya, director of the Foundation.

For Alberto Hadad, president of the Country Club of Cali, he affirmed that “the member of the Country Club of Cali has to continue with the social fabric and I am honored that today the marvelous work that we have in commune 18, Cides, Los Angeles park is being exalted. Pines, which you know well”

The Foundation contributes to the reforestation and restoration of the Meléndez River basin “through the planting of 200,000 trees to date, and promotes the social development of the surrounding communities,” Maya concluded.

