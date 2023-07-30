The CNE carries out a drill three weeks after the voting

Quito, Jul 29 (EFE).- The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador developed this Saturday a first simulation of the presidential and legislative voting process on August 20, in order to optimize its procedures and the corresponding scrutiny.

The president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, indicated that the technical exercise will make it possible to fine-tune the procedures to deliver the results of the citizen’s will expressed at the ballot box in the shortest possible time.

The simulation day was carried out simultaneously in the electoral delegations of the 24 provinces of the country and the technical and operational processes were put to the test, including the operation of the Vote Receiving Boards (JRV, the polling stations) in the phases installation, suffrage, scrutiny and packaging.

The CNE affirmed that the exercise will make it possible to evaluate the components of the Electoral System for the Transmission and Publication of Minutes and Results, which includes the computerized system for counting votes and the Mobile Monitoring System.

In parallel, the drill tested the security response plan, in charge of public force agents (police and military) in charge of preventing and controlling any irregular or violent acts on voting day.

The CNE plans to carry out a second drill on Sunday, August 13, a week before the elections.

In the general and special elections on August 20, a popular consultation will also be held on the prohibition of oil exploitation in the Yasuní National Park, in the heart of the Ecuadorian Amazon.

Likewise, on the same date another similar consultation process will be held in parallel that seeks to prohibit mining in general in the Chocó Andino area, a natural reserve in the northwest of the Ecuadorian capital.

The presidential and legislative elections in Ecuador respond to a constitutional procedure known as “cross death” that was invoked last May by the country’s president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, and for which he dissolved Parliament and called early elections.

The authorities that are designated in these elections will complete the 2021-2025 period that corresponded to Lasso, but which was cut in half by the president himself when announcing the “cross death.”

This constitutional shortcut was raised at a time when the ruler was undergoing a political trial of censorship in the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority and where he was accused of alleged embezzlement in a public company, which he has denied. emphatically. EFE

