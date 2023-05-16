Home » The Cnr celebrates 100 years of scientific research — Companies
News

The Cnr celebrates 100 years of scientific research — Companies

by admin
The Cnr celebrates 100 years of scientific research — Companies

In Bologna, on May 19, 2023, Il National Research Council celebrates the centenary of its foundation by opening its doors to the publicresearch area in via Gobetti, from 5pm at 24. a plan full of events on the topics of sustainability, biodiversity, ecological and digital transition, clean energy and the circular economy.

At the center of the program, the round table on Advanced materials and technologies for new approaches from safety to ecological transition and sustainability, which will be attended by the president of the Cnr Maria Chiara Carrozza, Meganne Christian (Cnr), Andrea Segre (Unibo), Francesco Matteucci (Eic ed Eismea), Susanna Martucci (Alice), Nicola Armaroli (Cnr) and the regional councilor for economic development and green economy, work, training and international relations Vincenzo Colla.

The afternoon will continue with numerous activities: live shows, concerts, exhibitions, visits to the planetarium, and then again experiments, games and demonstrations to get in touch with the research activities of the laboratories of the various institutes. The centenary will also be the occasion for the naming ceremony Piero Angela of the Rotonda Cnr square, in front of the territorial research area and the university center of the Navile.

The communication staff of the Funds Fesr e Fse+ of the Emilia-Romagna Region will be present at the event to promote the opportunities available for young researchers thanks to European funds.

Registration is required to access the event registration by May 19th at 2 pm. Participation in some activities will require an additional booking.

to know more

You may also like

Traffic accident with two injured in Maria Lankowitz

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy