The Cnr celebrates 100 years of scientific research — Companies

In Bologna, on May 19, 2023, Il National Research Council celebrates the centenary of its foundation by opening its doors to the publicresearch area in via Gobetti, from 5pm at 24. a plan full of events on the topics of sustainability, biodiversity, ecological and digital transition, clean energy and the circular economy.

At the center of the program, the round table on Advanced materials and technologies for new approaches from safety to ecological transition and sustainability, which will be attended by the president of the Cnr Maria Chiara Carrozza, Meganne Christian (Cnr), Andrea Segre (Unibo), Francesco Matteucci (Eic ed Eismea), Susanna Martucci (Alice), Nicola Armaroli (Cnr) and the regional councilor for economic development and green economy, work, training and international relations Vincenzo Colla.

The afternoon will continue with numerous activities: live shows, concerts, exhibitions, visits to the planetarium, and then again experiments, games and demonstrations to get in touch with the research activities of the laboratories of the various institutes. The centenary will also be the occasion for the naming ceremony Piero Angela of the Rotonda Cnr square, in front of the territorial research area and the university center of the Navile.

The communication staff of the Funds Fesr e Fse+ of the Emilia-Romagna Region will be present at the event to promote the opportunities available for young researchers thanks to European funds.

Registration is required to access the event registration by May 19th at 2 pm. Participation in some activities will require an additional booking.