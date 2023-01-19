Home News The Coachella Festival will continue to be presented on YouTube until 2026
The Coachella Festival will continue to be presented on YouTube until 2026

The YouTube platform and the concert promoter Goldenvoice, in charge of the Coachella festival, announced that their alliance of exclusive content and free live broadcast of said event will be extended for three more years. “The renewal through 2026 is a testament to the growing global audience for the iconic music festival,” YouTube noted.

The agreement between the two entertainment companies turns eleven in April and aims to give “a closer look” at what happens at the festival, not only with the live broadcast of the concerts, but with short videos for YouTube Shorts that show the environment and the public. In addition, the agreement includes the live broadcast of the artists’ presentations and the on-demand broadcast of the videos once the concerts have finished.

Subscribers to YouTube’s “premium” service will also have access to exclusive content, and both the video platform and Goldenvoice have promised to improve the experience in the coming years.

It is important to note that Coachella, which draws more than 120,000 people live daily, will be held in California on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. In addition to Bad Bunny, who will become the first Latino artist to headline the famous festival, the K-Pop female group Blackpink and the American Frank Ocean are the other prominent stars of its programming. Its 22nd edition also includes the Spanish Rosalía, the rock group Gorillaz and the Icelandic Björk, as well as the Argentines Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and the American singers with Latin roots Becky G and Kali Uchis.

