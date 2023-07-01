The Coast Guard presumes dead the passengers of the submersible and points to a “catastrophic implosion”

The United States Coast Guard, which coordinates the search for the Titan submersible in North Atlantic waters, has presumed dead the five occupants of the device, after one of the robots deployed in the area found material remains 500 meters away. of the wreck of the Titanic. The findings, five pieces of considerable size, are due “to the catastrophic loss of pressure in the Titan’s cabin,” explained John Mauger, Vice Admiral of the Coast Guard, who has transferred his condolences to the families of the deceased. Minutes before the official announcement, OceanGate, the company that owns the Titan, came forward with a mourning message: “We mourn the loss of life” of the team, the five people on board the submersible.

The announcement has put an end to the countdown to the rescue of the small submersible that on Sunday undertook a dive towards the remains of the legendary shipwreck. The Coast Guard has explained at a press conference, after experts analyzed the findings of the remote-controlled robot by the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic, that it is still early to answer when the minisubmarine disintegrated. “The experts of the unified command [de búsqueda] They are evaluating the information” provided by the remains, the authority has warned, noting that the underwater sounds detected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the area bear no relation to the Titan. “There does not appear to be any connection between the noises and where on the seabed” where the wreckage was found, Mauger said.

“We are grateful for the rapid mobilization of the experts in the search and rescue of the submarine and we thank all the agencies, as well as their staff, for their participation” in the operation, Mauger added, stressing that the collection of information will continue to Determine the causes and time of the accident. Also, as a priority, the search to recover the bodies, although the officer has acknowledged that it will be a complicated task due to the weather conditions in the area, with changing weather. In addition, “this is an incredibly unforgiving environment at the bottom of the sea,” he added. To questions from journalists about the development of events, the vice admiral replied: “I know there are many questions about how, why and when this happened. That will be, I am sure, the focus of future evaluations. Right now, we are focused on documenting the scene.”

Before the remains that point to the disintegration of the device were located, the estimated period of survival aboard the Titan mini-submarine had expired at 7:08 a.m. this Thursday (local time, noon in mainland Spain). The cabin, of just 6.5 meters, had breathable air for 96 hours, a margin that the day before multiplied the search efforts despite the complexity of the rescue, in an area with an area similar to the Valencian Community or twice the Connecticut State.

The underwater sounds detected by reconnaissance planes on Tuesday and Wednesday, including banging noises, led to a refocusing and intensification of the search efforts, although the analysis of those signals yielded inconclusive results. The Coast Guard had declined on Wednesday to pronounce on the end of the search tasks to rescue the five occupants of the minisubmarine, an American, a Frenchman and three Britons, two of them, father and son, of Pakistani origin. “While a search and rescue operation is underway, there is hope,” said Capt. Jamie Frederick, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, in Boston.

The agonizing search for the Titan concentrated on the area where the sounds were detected. Although the spokesman confirmed that they did not know what the noises meant, they did not give up hope of finding the device and being able to rescue its occupants. In fact, the search and rescue operation was expanded on Wednesday, with the incorporation of ships from Canada, the United States, Norway, France and specialists from the US Navy and the Royal Navy, the British Royal Navy.

In total, 10 vessels participated in the operation, supported by three US Army C-130 aircraft, to comb an area of ​​20,000 square kilometers and a depth of almost four kilometers, while planes flew through the sky in search of any trace visible or invisible. Almost 72 hours of efforts against the clock in pursuit of the adventure of a private company, OceanGate, about which criticism intensifies due to the lack of approval of the device and the risks “from minor to catastrophic” posed by its “investigative missions” of the seabed, as the company described the dives, flatly rejecting the definition of extreme tourism for the rich. Each passenger had to pay about 250,000 dollars (about 230,000 euros) per trip.

Weather conditions, which had taken a breather on Tuesday, worsened early Wednesday afternoon, adding to the complexity of the ocean abyss and Titan’s depth. According to the US Coast Guard, waves of two to three meters high and winds with gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour have been recorded in the search area in recent hours. The bad weather lasted until midnight, after the passage of a storm front. While they remained alive, the five occupants did so in extreme living conditions: there are no seats in the titanium and carbon fiber cylinder, just a single 21-inch window, about 53 centimeters in diameter. Not much more was needed for the short planned trip, like the two made to date, in 2021 and 2022, with a duration of 10 hours between the descent, a two and a half hour exploration around the wreck of the Titanic, at 4,000 meters deep, and the rise.

Sitting cross-legged

Mike Reiss, writer and producer who made the trip last year, recalled that before diving passengers must sign a “very long consent document [aceptación de riesgos] in which the possibility of death is mentioned three times on the first page alone.” David Pogue, a CBS journalist and former technology columnist for The New York Times who also traveled on the Titan, described the interior as “the size of a minivan.”

The device had light food on board, such as sandwiches and water, for the journey. A rudimentary toilet separated by a curtain from the cylindrical compartment where the passengers were forced to sit with the pieces crossed, without the possibility of standing up or moving, completed the scant equipment of the ship. Without radio or GPS, she was piloted with a barely modified video game controller, whose design resembles one of the characteristic controls of video game consoles.

