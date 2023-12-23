The coastline of the Yangtze River continues to refresh its “beauty”, and green water along the river promotes the prosperity and development of cities along it_Guangming.com

Protecting the Ecological Environment of the Yangtze River Economic Belt: Chihu Public Wharf Project in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province

CCTV news: Protecting the ecological environment of the Yangtze River Basin is a prerequisite for promoting high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. As the cities along the Yangtze River continue to promote ecological and environmental protection, today, the water there is clear and the banks are green, with birds flying and fish leaping. The green water of the Yangtze River also feeds the vigorous development of the cities along it.

The first phase of the Chihu Public Wharf project in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province was recently put into use, marking a significant environmental and developmental milestone for the region. Headquarters reporter Yan Junqi visited the site and reported on the remarkable transformation in the area.

The old terminal in the Chihu Public Wharf area has been demolished and built into a new one. The innovative design of the terminal includes a fully enclosed capsule dome, addressing issues such as dust and noise pollution that were associated with traditional bulk cargo terminals. In addition to this, Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province has implemented free reception of pollutants from ships calling at the port and has promoted a treatment model of ship water pollutants to eliminate domestic sewage from ships at the source. Today, 100% of ship pollutants in Jiujiang Port are received ashore for transshipment and disposal.

The project also includes a centralized pollutant receiving ship, which acts as a “garbage recycling station” on the Yangtze River. Sewage from ships is recycled into the receiving device, meeting Class A standards and being discharged directly back into the Yangtze River.

The efforts to protect the ecological environment and water quality in the Yangtze River Basin have resulted in positive outcomes. The number of docks in the Ruichang section of the Yangtze River has been consolidated, creating a riverside park and saving 3,072 meters of shoreline. Additionally, biological inspection has shown the improvement in the ecological environment, as threatened fish populations have started to recover and the Yangtze finless porpoise has appeared frequently.

The Chihu Public Wharf project and the overall environmental protection and development efforts in the Yangtze River Economic Belt are clear examples of the positive impact of prioritizing ecological conservation and sustainable development.

[责编：丛芳瑶]

Share this: Facebook

X

