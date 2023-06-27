The coffee is celebrating, despite the challenges in production

This June 27, tribute is paid to one of the country’s most precious treasures, coffee. National Coffee Day has become an annual tradition that seeks to highlight the importance of this drink as a national symbol and as one of the main sources of pride and prosperity for Colombia.

Coffee goes beyond being a simple drink in this South American country; it is an essential part of their culture and identity. With a significant economic impact, coffee has become one of the key drivers of the Colombian economy. It is estimated that 95% of Colombian households include coffee in their basic basket, which demonstrates its roots in the daily life of the population.

National Coffee Day was created with the aim of highlighting the privileged position that this product occupies as the country’s ambassador to the world. In addition, it is an opportunity to pay tribute and recognition to all the workers and coffee farmers who dedicate their effort and passion to cultivating the beans that delight coffee lovers all over the planet.

In Colombia, the work of coffee growers is invaluable. Day after day, their tireless hands work with dedication and care on their crops, meticulously selecting the seeds and guaranteeing an optimal sun-drying process. His dedication and commitment translate into the exceptional aroma and flavor of Colombian coffee, earning worldwide recognition.

The country is home to approximately 500,000 coffee-growing families who play a fundamental role in the production and marketing of coffee. Their hard work contributes to economic growth and job creation in urban areas, through transformation, packaging and distribution activities, with a wide variety of final products that include at least 250 references.

☕🇨🇴🙌🏼 For 96 years, the National Federation of Coffee Growers has worked tirelessly to support and strengthen the 548,000 coffee-growing families in Colombia. Their work has been a collective effort in which a tradition, well-being and progress have been woven from cultivation… pic.twitter.com/bFtcy2Uan3 — National Federation of Coffee Growers (@FedeCafeteros) June 27, 2023

The numbers speak for themselves. Annual coffee sales in the domestic market reach 3.5 billion dollars, consolidating itself as one of the 25 products preferred by Colombian buyers. In addition, coffee generates approximately 9,000 jobs in related activities, which demonstrates its impact on the economy and society.

Drop in coffee production

However, coffee production in Colombia suffered a 21% decrease in the month of May, according to the country’s National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC). During that month, 806,000 60-kilogram bags of coffee were produced, compared to the 1,017,000 bags registered in May of the previous year.

The FNC attributed this drop in production to adverse weather conditions, especially the rains. Although there was a slight increase in production compared to April, the figure is still lower than the previous year.

The entity highlighted that the values ​​accumulated in the last 12 months regarding the climatic variables that affect coffee production have not been favorable for the flowering and grain filling processes in the coffee-growing areas of the country. In addition, factors such as cloudiness and the decrease in average temperature have also contributed to increasing the time necessary to complete the formation and ripening processes of the fruit.

Despite the drop in production, the FNC reported that coffee exports experienced a 22% increase in May, reaching 185,000 bags exported compared to 152,000 bags the previous year. There was also a 5% growth in domestic coffee consumption in the country.

So far in 2023, Colombia has produced a total of 4.06 million bags of coffee, which represents a decrease of 9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Despite production challenges, rising exports and domestic consumption provide a glimmer of hope for the coffee sector in Colombia, one of the world‘s largest producers of mild washed Arabica coffee.

On this Day, we invite everyone to indulge in this national elixir, thanking coffee farmers for their hard work and highlighting the important role coffee plays in the country’s economy and culture.

