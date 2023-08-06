“The coffee of the grandparents”, an unforgettable experience through the world of coffee in Apía

The Grajales Grisales family inherited from Don Arnobio, better known as Yuyo, a business vision that seeks to position this municipality of Risaralda as a great coffee and tourist destination.

Oscar Osorio Ospina

In a paradisiacal setting in the village of El Diamante de Apía, surrounded by bamboo bushes and coffee crops, on a small valley bathed by the calm waters of the Apía River, is located the La Nubia farm, founded several decades ago by Mr. Arnobio Grajales , a peasant entrepreneur whom everyone in town knows as Yuyo.

On this property, just 10 minutes from the urban area, the Grajales have allocated nine hectares to planting special coffees of the Castillo, Rosario, Colombia and Suprema varieties, as well as some micro lots of Pink Bourbon and Geisha. There, the Yuyo own-brand coffee is grown and processed, which is subjected to the washing process, although on occasions the Honey and Natural processes are also used, to later sell the product, ground or in grain, both in Pereira and in Viterbo and other municipalities.

And this is the coffee that for 10 years, in 2012, has also been consumed at the Yuyo Bakery, founded by Mr. Arnobio six decades ago, which is located on Calle Jamarraya with Calle Santuario, that is, in Carrera 8ª with 9th street of Apía.

Los Yuyos: from left to right Julián Darío, Carlos Andrés, Cristóbal (RIP) and Junior Grajales Grisales

This is stated by Carlos Andrés Grajales Grisales, who has been in business for 20 years following the vocation he inherited from his father, along with his younger brothers Julián Darío, Cristóbal (now deceased) and Junior. In addition to coffee growing and the bakery business, Don Arnobio has also successfully ventured into the hotel and tourism business since 2009.

“We are already going for 14 years in the field of hospitality and tourism. We are people who are passionate about the town and the people of the municipality, in love with the land, with seeing its people grow and develop, we love to project and dream of Apia as a town of strength and development”, says Carlos Andres.

As for coffee growing, he specified that on the La Nubia farm, an inheritance that comes from his grandparents, it is possible to live an unforgettable immersive experience around the cultivation, processing and consumption of coffee. “We call it the El Café de los Abuelos experience, there we do the whole tour, we teach people the process that we do to the coffee, the selection, the drying in the sun and the preparation, that is, the threshing, the roasting and artisan grinding. Then, we show them how coffee with aguapanela was prepared in the past, to offer them a cup of settled coffee, where you have to let the coffee rest and wait for it to settle to be able to consume it ”, Explain.

In La Nubia, for now, there are no accommodation options, but there is the Junior Plaza hotel, owned by the family, located within the main square of Apía and next to the bakery, which was remodeled and equipped with the latest advances and comforts in the field of hotels. The property was bought by Don Arnobio in 1996 from the Mejía ladies, in the company of Jorge Humberto Velásquez, who two years later sold him his part of Yuyo.

Products and by-products of Café Yuyo

The bakery was founded by Arnobio Grajales and Saulo López in the 60s, it was the first bakery that the municipality had and which today keeps its doors open, thanks to a process of transformation and permanent growth. There, in addition to a wide line of bakery products, its own coffee has been sold since 2012, as well as other by-products such as cakes, cookies and coffee pionons.

Carlos Andrés laments that his father was unable to see the hotel project completed, which was one of his last initiatives: “I started managing the bakery in 2004 and the hotel did not exist at that time. The place was empty, but my dad always had the vision of setting up a hotel there. So at the beginning of 2009 he told me that he wanted to finish the hotel but he had no money. I proposed to him to get a loan to set it up, the project started in March of that year, but he died in June and he was not able to see the project finished”.

The Junior Plaza hotel opened its doors in December 2009 “With a reliable television, without a washing machine and some bed bases, we had absolutely nothing.” As of the remodeling that was done in 2017, there are already 15 rooms, all with private bathrooms, hot water and television, as well as with the National Tourism Registry.

As for the La Nubia farm, in the near future the objective is to have an accommodation and restaurant service there with the town’s own gastronomy and to mesh the Junior Plaza hotel with the networks that offer tourist experiences to form a route of possibilities for visitors to integrate the experience “El café de los Abuelos” to the attractions offered by the municipality of Apía, especially paragliding in the El Voladero site, ecological trails, tours of the museum houses and the thematic streets of the municipality and bird watching, which offers an immense variety of species to lovers of this activity.

For Carlos Andrés Grajales it is clear that from the business sector there is much that can be done in this direction, but the fundamental support of the government and the institutional framework is also required to carry out these objectives.

For this reason, he decided to accept the invitation to be part of a list of candidates for the Municipal Council by the Liberal Party, in view of the actions next October. “I believe that the town has moved us, we feel and want the town and what we want to see developed. We know that Apia has a lot of potential and at that moment I think it is important to venture into the political issue to help in the development process”.

For this reason, he hopes that initiatives such as updating the Basic Plan for Territorial Planning and certifying Apía as a tourist destination can be carried out from the Municipal Council. “It is one of the important parts that can help us to strengthen ourselves more tourism and agriculture, because it is very important that the municipality appears at the national level as a center of tourism and agricultural development,” noted Carlos Andrés, one of the current Yuyos, heirs to the vision and drive of Mr. Arnobio Grajales.

