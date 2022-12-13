Summary:According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 13th to the 14th, due to the influence of strong cold air, there were northerly winds of magnitude 5 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 in the western and northern parts of North China, most of Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China; Affected by the strong wind, it is expected that from 08:00 on December 13 to 08:00 on the 14th, there will be sand or floating dust in parts of southern Hebei, Shandong, northern Jiangsu, and the southern Xinjiang Basin in Xinjiang; in the next three days, precipitation in most parts of the country will remain rare.

Cold air continues to affect northern regions

From the 13th to the 14th, affected by the strong cold air, there were northerly winds of magnitude 5 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 in the western and northern parts of North China, most of Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China; The temperature in the central and northern parts of North China will drop by 4~8°C. Among them, the temperature drop in some areas such as the northeast of Inner Mongolia, the east of Jilin, the north-central and southeast of Heilongjiang can reach more than 10°C. There will be northwest winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of 9-10 in the Bohai Sea, most of the Yellow Sea, and the northern seas of the East China Sea. Northeast winds of level 10, of which the wind force in the Taiwan Strait and parts of the Bashi Strait can reach level 9 and gusts of level 10-11. At 06:00 on December 13, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong wind cooling forecasts and sea strong wind forecasts.

Fig. 1 National gale cooling forecast map (from 08:00 on December 13th to 20:00 on December 14th)

From the 15th to the 17th, there will be a strong cold air affecting most of the central and eastern parts of my country. The average temperature in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai and most of the south will drop by 6-10 ℃, and some areas will exceed 10 ℃, accompanied by Windy weather.

There is dust in Hebei, Shandong and other places

Affected by the cold air and strong winds, it is expected that from 08:00 on December 13 to 08:00 on the 14th, there will be sand or floating dust in parts of southern Hebei, Shandong, northern Jiangsu, and the southern Xinjiang Basin. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue blue sandstorm warnings at 06:00 on December 13.

Figure 2 National sand and dust weather forecast map (from 08:00 on December 13th to 08:00 on December 14th)

Precipitation is scarce in most parts of the country

In the next three days, precipitation will remain scarce in most parts of the country. Some areas in the eastern part of Southwest China, Fujian, eastern Guangdong, Taiwan Island, etc. have light rain and local moderate rain; some areas in Altay, Xinjiang, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, Hexi, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, northern and eastern Northeast China have light snowfall, Locally to heavy snow.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on December 13 to 08:00 on the 14th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, central and western Heilongjiang, and northern Xinjiang. Among them, there was heavy snow (5-8 mm) in northern Xinjiang. There were light to moderate rains in parts of Fujian, eastern Guangdong, Taiwan Island, and the eastern part of Southwest China. Among them, there were heavy rains (25-45 mm) in the northern part of Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia, among which, 6-7 winds are in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia (see Figure 3). There will be winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 in the Taiwan Strait, and winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, the northern and central areas of the Yellow Sea, the Bashi Channel, and the northeastern part of the South China Sea.

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 13th to 08:00 on December 14th)

From 08:00 on December 14th to 08:00 on the 15th, there was light snow in parts of eastern and eastern Xinjiang, Hexi, Gansu, central and northwestern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, and eastern and southern Liaoning. There were light to moderate rains in parts of Fujian, central and eastern Guangdong, Taiwan Island, and central and western Sichuan Basin. Among them, there was heavy rain (25-40 mm) locally in the northern part of Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia (see Figure 4). There will be winds of magnitude 8 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 in the Taiwan Strait, and winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Bashi Strait and the northeastern part of the South China Sea.

Figure 4 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 14th to 08:00 on December 15th)

From 08:00 on December 15th to 08:00 on the 16th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of Hexi, Gansu, northern Ningxia, western Inner Mongolia, northern Sichuan Plateau, southern Shaanxi, western Hubei, southern Henan, and northern Anhui. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the eastern part of Southwest China, eastern and southern Jiangnan, eastern Guangdong, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains (25-40 mm) along the southeastern coast of Fujian and southeastern Guangdong. There are 4-6 winds in parts of the southern Xinjiang Basin, northern Tibet, and western Qinghai (see Figure 5). There will be 7 to 8 winds and 9 gusts in the Taiwan Strait.

Figure 5 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on December 15th to 08:00 on December 16th)

