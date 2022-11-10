

The cold air will affect most parts of China, and there will be heavy fog in Huanghuai and other places in North China



China News Service, November 10th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, affected by the strong cold air, from the 10th to the 13th, most of the Northwest, North China, Northeast China and most of the Jiangnan area will have a 4-6 level deviation. North wind, the temperature drops 4~8℃. It is expected that from the morning to the morning of November 10, there will be foggy weather with visibility of less than 1 km in parts of eastern Beijing, Tianjin, northeastern and southern Hebei and other places. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow warning for heavy fog at 06:00 on November 10.

There are strong winds, cooling, rain and snow in northern Xinjiang, and heavy fog in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places in North China: from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, snow (rain) or sleet 2-14 mm fell in parts of northern Xinjiang, and local precipitation in Urumqi and Changji 18 to 23 mm; accompanied by gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 and local gusts of magnitude 9 to 11. At 05:00 today, compared with 05:00 yesterday, the temperature in northern Xinjiang dropped by 4 to 8 °C, and the local temperature drop in Altay was 9 to 11 °C. This morning, there were areas with visibility less than 1 km in central and southern Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, northern and eastern Hebei, Tianjin, western and southern Shandong, northern and eastern Henan, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, and western Sichuan Basin. Heavy fog, local visibility less than 200 meters.

Cold air will affect most of our country

Affected by the strong cold air, from the 10th to the 13th, there will be northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in most of the Northwest, North China, Northeast China and most of Jiangnan, and the temperature will drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius. Ministry of Commerce, Liaoning, Jilin, southeastern Heilongjiang and other places cooled by 10-14°C, with local temperatures above 14°C.

Among them, from 08:00 on November 10 to 08:00 on November 12, central and eastern Xinjiang, most of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, eastern and northern Qinghai, Ningxia, Shaanxi, western Shanxi, northern Hebei, western Liaoning, western Jilin, western Henan, and northeastern Sichuan The temperature will drop by 4-6°C in northern and other places, and the temperature will drop by 8-10°C in parts of western and southern Gansu, the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, and northern Shaanxi. ~Level 8. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong wind cooling forecasts at 06:00 on November 10.

Affected by the combination of cold and warm air, from the 10th to the 12th, there will be a large range of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions. Among them, there will be heavy rain in parts of Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, central and northeastern Hebei, central and southern Liaoning, etc.; Inner Mongolia There were heavy snowfalls in parts of the central and southeastern parts of Liaoning, Jilin, and southeastern Heilongjiang.

There is heavy fog in Huanghuai and other places in North China

It is expected that from the morning to the morning of November 10, eastern Beijing, Tianjin, northeastern and southern Hebei, southeastern Shanxi, northern and southern Shanxi, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, central and northern Shaanxi, Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia and other places There will be foggy weather with visibility less than 1 km in some areas. Among them, there will be thick fog with visibility less than 500 meters in parts of southern Tianjin, northern Jiangsu, northeastern Anhui, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang and the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia. Visibility is less than 50 meters. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow warning for heavy fog at 06:00 on November 10.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on November 10 to 08:00 on November 11, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of western and northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern and northern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, central and eastern Gansu, and northern Ningxia. Heavy snow. Inner Mongolia Hetao area, Liaoning, central and southern Gansu, most of Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, southwestern Hebei, western and northern Henan, Sichuan Basin, eastern Zhejiang and other places have light to moderate rain, among which, parts of northern Shaanxi and other places There is heavy rain (25-45 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of eastern Xinjiang, most of Inner Mongolia, Hexi in Gansu, Ningxia and other places.

From 08:00 on November 11th to 08:00 on the 12th, most of Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, western Jilin, eastern and southern Qinghai, central and southern Gansu, Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, northern Hebei and other places have light to moderate snow or snow. Sleet, among which, there are heavy snowstorms (10-19 mm) in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin and other places. There are light to moderate rains in parts of the eastern and southern parts of Northeast China, central and southern North China, eastern Northwest China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, and the Sichuan Basin. Among them, central Jilin, western Liaoning, southern Shaanxi, central and northern Hebei, and northeastern Beijing , There are heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of the east, west and south of Shandong and other places. There are 4-6 winds in most parts of Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places.

From 08:00 on November 12 to 08:00 on November 13, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, central and northern Liaoning, southern Qinghai, northern and eastern Tibet, and northern Sichuan plateau. , There are heavy snowstorms (10-19 mm) in parts of southeastern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin and other places. There were light to moderate rains in parts of southern Northeast China, southeastern Northwest China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, Hainan Island, etc. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of eastern Liaoning and northeastern Chongqing ( 25 to 35 mm). There are 4-7 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, northern Hunan, and northern Zhejiang. There are strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 in the Bohai Sea.

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean to represent the views of this website or to confirm the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibility for copyright and other legal responsibilities; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee and other matters, please contact us.