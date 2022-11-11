

The cold air will continue to affect the northern part of the central and eastern regions of my country and there will be obvious rain and snow weather



1. Weather

1. Domestic reality

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, 1 to 4 mm of snow or sleet fell in parts of northern Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, northern Qinghai, central Gansu, northeastern Inner Mongolia, and northwestern Heilongjiang; parts of northeastern Shaanxi, central Shanxi and other places It rained moderately in the region; gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 occurred in parts of eastern Xinjiang, western and northern Qinghai, central Gansu, and central and western Inner Mongolia. This morning, heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km occurred in parts of central and northern Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, eastern and southern Hebei, eastern Beijing, Tianjin, western Shandong, and western Henan, and local visibility was less than 200 meters.

2. Live abroad

Moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains occurred in parts of Southeast Asian islands, Sri Lanka, South Africa, the western coast of the United States, Guyana, Colombia, Congo and other places. There will be light to moderate snow or sleet and local heavy snow in southwestern Canada, northern United States, Eastern Europe, Siberia, and the western Far East.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

(1) Cold air continues to affect our region

Affected by the strong cold air moving eastward, from 08:00 on November 11 to 08:00 on November 13, the central and eastern parts of Northwest China, most of Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and northeastern Sichuan, Chongqing, The temperature in northern Guizhou, most of Hunan and other places will drop by 4~8°C. Among them, the temperature in southeastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Liaoning, and some areas in central and eastern Jilin will drop by more than 12°C; the above areas will appear 4~6 degrees northerly. Wind, gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 (see Figure 1). The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong wind cooling forecasts at 06:00 on November 11.

Figure 1 National gale and cooling forecast map (08:00 on November 11th – 08:00 on the 13th)

(2) There will be obvious rain and snow weather in the northern region

Affected by the combination of cold and warm air, from the 11th to the 12th, there will be a large range of rain and snow in the northern region. Among them, there will be heavy rain in parts of Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, central and northeastern Hebei, and central and southern Liaoning; Inner Mongolia There is heavy snow in parts of the central and southeastern parts, western Jilin, eastern Qinghai and other places, and there are local blizzards (10-18 mm). figure 2). The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue blizzard warning at 06:00 on November 11.

Figure 2 Forecast map of heavy snowfall areas across the country (08:00 on November 11th – 08:00 on November 12th)

(3) There is heavy fog in North China, East China and other places

From the morning to the morning of the 11th, there will be heavy fog with visibility of less than 1 km in parts of southern Liaoning, central and eastern Beijing, Tianjin, eastern and southern Hebei, western Shandong, western Henan, northern Anhui, northern Zhejiang, and central Guangdong. , In parts of southeastern Beijing, southern Tianjin, western Shandong, and western Henan, there are dense fogs with visibility less than 500 meters. In addition, during the day on the 11th, there will be heavy fog with visibility of less than 1 km in the western waters of the Bohai Sea, the coastal waters of Jiangsu, the estuary of the Yangtze River and the waters near Hangzhou Bay. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow warning for heavy fog at 6:00 on November 11.

2. Foreign key weather

There will be strong rain and snow in northern Siberia and other places in the United States: In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in Alaska, western Canada, northern United States, Great Lakes, southern Labrador Peninsula, eastern Eastern Europe, Siberia, and the Far East. Snow, local to blizzard. Moderate to heavy rain with localized torrential rain in the eastern United States.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on November 11th to 08:00 on the 12th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of the central northwest region, most of Inner Mongolia, and the western part of the northeast region. Among them, central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, and eastern Qinghai In some areas, there are heavy snowstorms (10-18 mm). There are moderate rains in parts of the eastern part of Northwest China, most of North China, central and western Liaoning, central Jilin, and southern Huanghuai. Among them, there are heavy rains in parts of northeastern Hebei, Tianjin, western Liaoning, and southern Jilin (25~25). 45mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of Hexi in Gansu, most of Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, northern and western North China, and 6-7 winds in parts of northern Tibet (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on November 11 – 08:00 on 12th)

From 08:00 on November 12th to 08:00 on the 13th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of central and southern Qinghai, southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, central and eastern Jilin, and central and eastern Heilongjiang. Among them, central and southern Heilongjiang, In some areas of eastern Jilin and other places, there are heavy snowstorms, and local heavy snowstorms (20-22 mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of central and southern Liaoning, most of Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, and eastern Southwest China. Among them, there were local heavy rains (25-30 mm) in eastern Liaoning and northeastern Chongqing. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of the central and eastern parts of the Northeast, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, and northern Jiangnan (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on November 12 – 08:00 on 13th)

From 08:00 on November 13th to 08:00 on the 14th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, and eastern Qinghai. There was light rain in parts of southern Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, and eastern Southwest China, and there was moderate rain locally. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and southern Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on November 13 – 08:00 on 14th)

4. Influence and Concern

From 11th to 13th, the strong cold air will continue to affect the central and eastern parts of my country. Pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds and cooling, rain and snow weather on traffic, urban operation, human health, energy supply, etc.;

Fog or haze weather and its impact in Huanghuai and other places in North China;

Pay attention to the development trend of meteorological drought in Jiangnan, northern South China and other places;

Forest grassland and urban and rural fire prevention meteorological services.

