

The cold dew solar term my country’s winter map overtakes autumn in these places, where the temperature difference between day and night can exceed 15 °C



China Weather Network News “The wind is cool and the wind is moving, and the dew is cold and dew is zero.” Today (October 8), our country enters the cold dew solar term. Cold Dew is a solar term that reflects the characteristics of climate change. At this time, the cold air is further active, and the cooling enters the fast lane. The weather in many places in the north transitions from cool to cold, while in the south, the heat fades and the autumn is getting stronger. China Weather Network found through the inventory of meteorological big data that during the cold dew solar term, my country’s winter territory will expand rapidly, surpassing autumn in one fell swoop. At the same time, the temperature difference between day and night in most parts of the north is above 10 ℃, and North China, Southwest China and other places have begun to enter a period of heavy fog.

Autumn is already deep and winter is approaching the cold dew solar term, and the winter map overtakes autumn

The cold dew is divided into three phases: one is the arrival of the swan geese, and the geese are lined up to move south in large numbers; The color is very similar to that of a bird, and it is thought that it was made by a bird; Sanwai chrysanthemum has yellow flowers, and chrysanthemums are generally blooming. All this means that autumn is deep and winter is approaching.

According to Wang Weiyue, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, according to the average climate data from 1991 to 2020, on the first day of the perennial cold dew solar term, the winter range is only concentrated in the central and northern parts of Northeast China, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and northern Xinjiang. And along the Tianshan Mountains, summer also retreats to southern China and southern Yunnan, and most of the rest are within the range of autumn.

However, on the last day of the cold dew solar term, the frontier of winter quickly advanced to the southern part of Shanxi, central Shaanxi, southern Gansu and southern Sichuan plateau.

Among the provincial capital cities, Urumqi, Hohhot, Changchun, Shenyang, Yinchuan, Lhasa, Lanzhou, and Taiyuan all enter the meteorological winter during the cold dew solar term.

In the cold dew solar term, the temperature difference between day and night in most of northern my country can reach more than 10 ℃

“The autumn is long and long in the empty courtyard, and the cold dew enters the evening to worry about the clothes list.” Entering the cold dew solar term, the temperature difference between day and night in my country is further widened.The national day and night temperature difference of the cold dew solar term launched from China Weather NetworkmapIt can be seen that at this time, the average temperature difference between day and night in most parts of Northeast my country, North China, Northwest China, Huanghuai and Southwest China is above 10 °C, so you need to prepare a coat in the morning and evening. Among them, the temperature difference between day and night in parts of Tibet, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Gansu, Sichuan, Shanxi, Jilin and other places can reach more than 15 °C. If there are two seasons in a day or even random play of the four seasons may occur, special attention should be paid to changes in temperature. Add or remove clothing.

According to Wang Weiyue, during the cold dew solar term, the direct sunlight point continues to move southward, and the nights in various parts of our country become longer and more heat is lost. In addition, most areas of my country are dominated by sunny days and less cloud cover at this time, so the temperature rises rapidly during the day and the ground radiative cooling is faster at night, which further increases the temperature difference between day and night.

The list of foggy days in provincial capital cities is released to see where the fog is the most

During the cold dew solar term, heavy fog began to appear frequently on the weather stage in my country, especially in the southwest and north China, which began to enter a period of heavy fog. Chengdu, Chongqing and Guiyang in the southwestern region ranked in the top ten in terms of the number of foggy days in provincial capital cities during the Cold Dew solar term, with Chengdu ranking first with an average of 2.5 days. The four cities of Shijiazhuang, Tianjin, Beijing and Taiyuan in North China are also on the list.

Wang Weiyue said that during the cold dew solar term, there are still many rainy weather in the southwest, and the air humidity is relatively high. In addition, there are many mountains and low winds, which makes it easy to fog. In North China, the weather is high in autumn and the air is cool at this time. The temperature difference between day and night is large, and the ground radiates cooling at night, which makes the temperature near the ground drop, and the saturated water vapor in the air is easily condensed into fog.

Ciqing Appreciating Chrysanthemums and Crab Cold Dew Customs Are More Elegant

In ancient times, people would go up the mountain together on the Double Ninth Festival before and after the cold dew solar term, also known as “ciqing”. This is because during the cold dew season, most of the country’s precipitation drops sharply, thick clouds subside, and visibility is high. It is a good time to climb high and look far. Nowadays, people also like to climb high and look into the distance at this time, to see the vast sky and the colorful mountains, and officially say goodbye to autumn.

Unlike most flowers that bloom in spring and summer, chrysanthemum is one of the few flowers that bloom in autumn. The more frost, cold and dew, the more gorgeous it blooms. The ninth month of the lunar calendar, where the cold dew is located, is also called the chrysanthemum month. It is the month when chrysanthemums are in full bloom.

“The cold dew is on the feet, the frost catches it, the west wind rusts, and the crab’s feet itch.” Before and after the cold dew, it is the time when the autumn wind is refreshing and the chrysanthemum and yellow crabs are fat. Crab tasting is also one of the customs of the cold dew solar term since ancient times. There is a folk saying “nine females and ten males”, which means that in the ninth month of the lunar calendar, female crabs are full of eggs and plump, which is the best season to eat female crabs; while male crabs grow slower and wait until the lunar calendar. After October, the fat gradually accumulates and grows into crab paste.

Wang Weiyue reminded that when entering the cold dew solar term, most of our country, especially the northern regions, will be cold in the morning and evening, and it is necessary to do a good job of keeping warm and not blindly “frozen in autumn”. In addition, during the cold dew season, the autumn harvest and autumn planting in various parts of our country have reached a climax. The north should pay close attention to planting wheat to avoid production reduction, and the south should plant rapeseed, broad beans and other crops in time. At the same time, the southern rice area should pay special attention to preventing the “cold dew wind” disaster that may be caused by the cold air moving south. (Planning/Design by Zhang Fangli/Data Support by Ren Chengying/Wang Weiyue)

