From January 11th to 15th, strong cold air will strike, which will bring strong winds and cooling and obvious rain and snow to most parts of our country, and the local temperature drop will exceed 20°C. What are the characteristics of this strong cold air process? Why is the cooling rate so large? When is the strongest period of rain and snow? How will it affect transportation, energy, agriculture, etc.? Fu Jiaolan, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, interpreted this.

Expert: Fu Gueran, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory

Reporter: China Meteorological News reporter Cui Guohui Xing Jianmin

Reporter: What are the characteristics of this strong cold air process? Where will high-impact weather occur?

Answer: This strong cold air process has a wide range of influences, a large drop in temperature, obvious rain and snow, complex phase transitions, and accompanied by heavy fog, lightning and other weather.

Judging from the gale cooling forecast, from January 11 to 15, cold air will affect most parts of my country from west to east and from north to south, and there will be a temperature drop of 8-12 °C, including northern Xinjiang, western Gansu, Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China. , eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, Guizhou and other places can reach a temperature drop of 14~18°C, and the central and northern parts of Northeast China, Altay, Xinjiang and other places have a drop in temperature of more than 20°C, accompanied by 4~6 winds and gusts of 6~8 , the wind force at the mountain pass in Xinjiang can reach level 8~10. There will be winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 in most sea areas of our country.

Judging from the rain and snow forecast, from the 11th to the 15th, there will be large-scale rain and snow in our country. Among them, there were light to moderate rains in the central and southern parts of the south of the Yangtze River, South China and other places, and there were heavy rains in some areas, and local heavy rains. From the 11th to the 12th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in most of Xinjiang, and there were heavy to heavy snowfalls along the Tianshan Mountains and the western part of the Southern Xinjiang Basin; In Jianghan, northern Jiangnan and other places, there will be light to moderate rain to light to moderate snow or sleet, heavy snow in some areas, and local blizzards.

Judging from the fog forecast, from the night to the morning of the 11th to the 14th, there will be heavy fog in the southern Sichuan Basin, Shangdong, Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang, and northern Hainan Island, and the local visibility will be less than 200 meters. From the night of the 11th to the morning of the 13th, there will be rain and fog with visibility less than 1 km in the coastal waters of southeastern Shandong, coastal waters of Jiangsu, waters near the Yangtze River Estuary, northern coastal waters of Zhejiang, western Yellow Sea, and northwestern East China Sea. From the night of the 13th to the daytime of the 15th, there will be heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the Qiongzhou Strait, the Beibu Gulf, the coastal waters of the Leizhou Peninsula, and the coastal waters of western Guangdong.

Reporter: Why is the temperature drop and the range of rain and snow weather so large in this process? Could there be widespread extreme low temperatures?

Answer: The cold air is strong this time, and the intensity of the cold high-pressure center has reached 1055 hPa. In addition, the temperature in the previous stage has risen significantly, and the temperature in the central and eastern regions of my country has been abnormally high, resulting in a large cooling rate in this process. At the same time, the eastward movement of the south branch trough has brought abundant water vapor conditions, and the combined influence of cold and warm air has caused this large-scale rain and snow weather.

However, due to the high base temperature in the early stage, there will not be a wide range of extreme low temperatures in this process.

Reporter: How did the precipitation phase change during this process? When is the strongest period of rain and snow?

Answer: It is expected that from January 13th to 15th, Shaanxi, North China, Northeast China, eastern Southwest China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and northern Jiangnan will have rain-to-snow or sleet. The period with the strongest influence of rain and snow mainly occurs from January 12 to 14.

On the 15th, freezing rain may occur locally in southern Anhui, southwestern Hunan, and eastern Guizhou. The public should pay attention to travel safety.

Reporter: What impact will rain, snow, strong winds and cooling weather have on transportation, energy, agriculture, etc.?

Answer: Affected by the strong cold air, most areas in my country will experience strong winds and cooling and obvious rain and snow weather, which is in sharp contrast to the current warmer temperature. It is recommended that the public prepare warm clothes and adjust their dressing in time; it is currently the Spring Festival travel season. Passengers with travel plans are requested to plan ahead, pay close attention to the latest warning and forecast information, and prevent adverse effects of strong winds, rain and snow on travel.

In addition, severe cooling may increase energy demand; strong winds, low temperatures, and snowfall will also have adverse effects on facility agriculture and animal husbandry, and precautions need to be strengthened.

