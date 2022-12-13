The cold wave is coming

Hunan opens sunny and cold mode

This week, the province has little rainfall and low temperatures

The minimum temperature will drop to 2 degrees Celsius

Huasheng Online, December 12th, starting today, Hunan will be affected by three waves of cold waves, starting a week-long sunny and cold mode. According to the Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory, this week, there was little rainfall and low temperatures in Hunan. The weather as a whole presents a pattern of “clear-cold wave strong wind-clear”.

From the evening of the 15th to the 16th, there was a cold wave and strong winds. The wind force in the whole province generally increased to level 5 to 6, and the local area could reach around level 9. The highest temperature will drop by 8 to 10°C, and the lowest temperature will drop to about 2°C. There will be sleet or light snow in northern Hunan.

According to the statistical information of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the main line of the weather this week is cold air. From the 12th to the 14th, and from the 15th to the 17th, two cold airs hit one after another. Among them, the former mainly affects the north, while the latter is stronger and has a larger impact, and Hunan will also experience a significant cooling.

Two gusts of cold air are standard for cooling, and the wind chill effect may increase the feeling of cold. Meteorological analyst Li Liang introduced that after the cooling, the minimum temperature line of 0°C may be pushed south to the north of South China, and the temperature in Jiangnan, South China and other places will be 4°C to 6°C lower than normal in the same period of the year, and the minimum temperature in some parts of the south may even be Break the historical extreme value of the same period in mid-December.

Meteorological experts reminded that two waves of cold air are coming one after another, and the temperature will drop sharply. Citizens can prepare the thickest clothes and take various measures to prevent cold and keep warm. In addition, although the cold air is frequent, due to the lack of water vapor, most of my country still has little rain and snow, and the weather is dry. It is recommended to replenish water frequently in daily life and pay attention to the safety of fire and electricity.

Specific forecast for the next three days:

During the day from the 12th to the 15th, the province will be cloudy to sunny; the highest temperature is 14°C to 16°C, and the lowest temperature is 1°C to 3°C.

From the evening of the 15th to the daytime of the 16th, some areas in northern Hunan and central Hunan were cloudy with light rain. Among them, there were sleet or light snow in Zhangjiajie, Changde, Xiangxi Prefecture, northern Huaihua, northern Yiyang, and northern Yueyang, and cloudy to cloudy days in other areas; The wind is 5 to 6, the local gust is 9, the highest temperature is 11°C to 13°C in southern Hunan, 7°C to 9°C in northern Hunan, 9°C to 11°C in other areas, and the lowest temperature is 1°C to 3°C.

From the evening of the 16th to the 18th, the province was sunny and cloudy; the highest temperature was 8°C to 10°C, and the lowest temperature was -3°C to -1°C.

■Text/Video All media trainee reporter Li Zhiyuan