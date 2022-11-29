The cold wave calls you to add clothes!The national down jacket early warning map is released, and South China also needs down jacket protection

The strongest cold wave since this winter has been delivered. Are you ready for your down jackets? The next two days (November 29-30) will be the main period affected by the cold wave. The temperature in most parts of central and eastern my country will hit new lows , The ultimate winter cold resistance equipment – down jacket is in urgent need of appearance. ChinaWeather.com launched a national down jacket early warning map to see which areas need to dig out down jackets as soon as possible.

The highest temperature in 29 provincial capital cities will hit new lows one after another

According to Shi Yan, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, this cold wave has the characteristics of a wide range of influence, strong intensity, and obvious wind-cold effect. Except for Tibet and Yunnan, most parts of the country from northwest to south China will be affected by the cold wave; due to the obvious high temperature in the central and eastern regions in the early stage, most of the south will stage a major reversal of cold and warm; in addition, the strong pressure gradient force will also bring In windy weather, the wind chill effect will be very noticeable.

This cold wave will bring all-round and multi-angle cold to various places. There is superimposed snowfall in Xinjiang and Northeast China, and we must be alert to the cold after snow. The wind-chill effect in North China is very significant, and the south is affected by cloudy, rainy and snowy, and it is mainly humid and cold. It is expected that in the next 2 days, the highest temperature in about 29 provincial capital cities will hit a record low in the second half of the year. Huanghuai, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, and all the way to the north of South China will gradually join the ranks of down jackets.

Wind-cold + damp and cold, most of the central and eastern regions need down jackets for body protection

Tomorrow, the main body of the cold wave will move southward, and northern Xinjiang, Gansu, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, and most of the Northeast, which have been swept by the cold wave, have entered a freezing mode. Especially in some places in northern Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, the maximum temperature during the day is even less than minus 10°C. In addition, there is still a large area of ​​snow in Xinjiang and Northeast China, and the feeling of cold is intensified. Friends in these areas must go out with longer and thicker down jackets. It is best to tighten the neckline, cuffs, and hem, and be fully armed to improve warmth retention.

The temperature in most of the Northwest and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area will also drop below freezing tomorrow. For example, the highest temperature in Beijing tomorrow is only minus 3°C, which is more than 15°C lower than today. The cooling is accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and the wind chill effect doubles the feeling of coldness. The down jackets that are windproof and cold resistant will be turned out tonight. At the same time, in Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places, as the nighttime temperature drops, many places may experience a process of changing from rain to snow, and down jackets that keep warm and resist cold continue to be online.

In southern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, eastern Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and other places, tomorrow will be a period of confrontation between cold and warm air. With large-scale rainfall, the temperature will drop significantly. Warm and light down jackets should be prepared in advance.

The main body of the cold wave goes south to infiltrate down jackets and advances to the northern part of South China

On November 30, the main body of the cold wave continued to penetrate southward, and the temperature in a large area of ​​the south hit a record low, and the lowest temperature line of 0°C would press southward to Zhejiang, Jiangxi, southern Hunan, and Guizhou. The temperature in most of Jianghuai, Guizhou and many places in the north of Jiangnan will drop to freezing point. Among the big cities, the highest temperature in Changsha today is 24°C, which is very warm. It will drop to only 2°C on the 30th, and the lowest temperature will also drop to freezing point. The next day is like a season change. Hunan, Guizhou, Hubei, southern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, Shanghai, Zhejiang and northern Jiangxi all have to wear down jackets that are more resistant to cold and keep warm. At the same time, the Yangtze River is also accompanied by rainy and snowy weather, wet and cold, and down jackets must be wrapped indoors and outdoors.

At the same time, the temperature in most of the south of the Yangtze River and the northern part of South China will also experience a “big dive”, and the temperature drop in some places can reach 10°C to 18°C. Friends in these areas wear warm and light down jackets to prevent wind and keep warm and prevent colds.

The cold wave crossed the Nanling Mountains, and when it reached the southern part of South China, the temperature was already weak. The weather was slightly cool, but the highest temperature was mostly above 15°C. Down jackets in southern China, Yunnan, Taiwan Island, Hainan Island and other places can continue to be pressed at the bottom of the box.

China Weather Network warmly reminds that the cold wave will be the absolute protagonist on the weather stage this week, and the temperature in many places in my country will hit a new low this winter. In addition, the wind-chill effect brought by the strong wind and the damp and cold attack under the blessing of rain and snow will further aggravate the cold feeling. Don’t play cool when the cold wave strikes, and you can’t bear it without wearing down. Friends must add clothes in time according to the weather changes, do a good job of preventing cold and keeping warm, and beware of catching a cold.